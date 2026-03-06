Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: India price, specs, battery and more compared

Motorola and Nothing are neck to neck in the mid-range smartphone segment with the launch of Nothing Phone 4a and the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. While both are powered by the exact same Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, the two devices take vastly different approaches to the smartphone experience.

Advertisement

Motorola focuses on impressive battery life and military-grade durability on the Edge 70 Fusion, while Nothing leans heavily into design with the transparent back, Glyph Bar, and a more versatile camera setup. Here is how the two premium mid-rangers compare against each other.

Price: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion comes in three storage configurations. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage model is priced at ₹26,999, the 8GB/256GB variant costs ₹29,999, and the 12GB/256GB model is priced at ₹32,999. With the launch offers, the starting price comes down to ₹24,999.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 4a begins at a price of ₹31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB model and goes up to ₹37,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/256GB model.

Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion vs Nothing Phone (4a) Display: Both smartphones feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i. However, the Edge 70 Fusion edges ahead with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits, compared to the Phone (4a)'s 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

On the durability front, the Edge 70 Fusion once again takes the lead with its IP68 and IP69 ratings alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Meanwhile, the Phone (4a) comes with a more standard IP64 rating.

Performance: Both phones are powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and come with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

However, the Edge 70 Fusion comes with faster LPDDR5x RAM compared to the LPDDR4x RAM on the Phone 4a. Meanwhile, both devices feature the same UFS 3.1 storage.

Advertisement

Software: Nothing Phone 4a and Edge 70 Fusion come with Android 16 out of the box. However, Motorola comes with stock Android-like Hello UI with 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches. Phone 4a, on the other hand, runs on the more customizable Nothing OS 4.1 with 3 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Battery: The Edge 70 Fusion comes with a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for faster 68W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a comes with not only a much smaller 5,400mAh battery but also support for slower 50W wired fast charging.

What's more, the Nothing Phone 4a lacks a charging adapter inside the box, meaning you will have to shell out extra money to buy a compatible charger which could cost anywhere between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000.

Advertisement

Camera: The Edge 70 Fusion comes with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary shooter with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Phone (4a) takes a slight lead with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom.

On the front, both smartphones house a 32MP selfie shooter with support for 4K 30fps video recording.

Design and connectivity: Despite packing a bigger battery, the Edge 70 Fusion comes with a slimmer 7.99mm profile and a weight of 193g. The Phone 4a, in contrast, comes with a thickness of 8.55mm and a weight of 204.5g.

In the design department, the Edge 70 Fusion comes with linen-inspired fabric finishes, which are similar to the design of other Motorola phones we have seen in the past. Meanwhile, Nothing features a transparent glass design with a new Glyph Bar which serves reminders for notifications, calls, music and more.

Advertisement

Feature Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Nothing Phone (4a) Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED (2772 x 1272), 144Hz, HDR10+ 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1224 x 2720), 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB / 12GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB 8GB / 12GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 50MP primary (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope (3.5x optical) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery & Charging 7,000mAh, 68W wired fast charging 5,400mAh (India), 50W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (Hello UI) Android 16 (Nothing OS 4.1) Durability IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H IP64 Dimensions / Thickness 7.99mm 8.55mm Weight 193g 204.5g

Which phone is a better buy for you? If you are looking to buy a phone under ₹30,000, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is the clear choice with its faster 144Hz display, massive 7,000mAh battery, slimmer and lighter frame, and better IP ratings. The phone does lack a dedicated telephoto lens but that is the trade-off you will have to make when buying a budget device in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (4a) tries to woo users with its aesthetics and a more versatile camera setup. With a gap of around ₹7,000 in the effective pricing, the Phone 4a only makes sense for users who are hooked on the Nothing aesthetics, its UI, or cannot live without a telephoto lens.

Advertisement

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in