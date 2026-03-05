Nothing Phone 4a with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, Glyph Bar launched in India: Price, specs and more

Nothing has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Phone (4a), bringing a major camera upgrade with its new 50MP periscope telephoto lens, a redesigned Glyph Bar and a much brighter AMOLED display. The company is positioning the device in the premium mid-range segment where it will take on the likes of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord 5.

Nothing Phone (4a) price and availability: Nothing Phone 4a begins at a price of ₹31,999 for the base model. The smartphone will be available to buy via Flipkart. It comes in four colour variants: Pink, White, Black, and Blue.

Nothing Phone 4a specs: Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen features 2,160Hz PWM dimming and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i. On the durability front, the Phone (4a) boasts an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to withstand a few splashes but not complete submersion under water.

The new Glyph Bar on the Phone 4a comes with 63 mini-LEDs that can reach up to 3,500 nits of brightness.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Phone (4a) runs on Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches. The Indian variant of the device is packed with a massive 5,400mAh battery and comes with 50W wired fast charging.

Feature Nothing Phone (4a) Display 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1224 x 2720), 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (4nm) RAM & Storage 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X + 256GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Camera 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP periscope (3.5x optical) + 8MP ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP Battery & Charging 5,400mAh (India), 50W wired fast charging Software Android 16 (Nothing OS 4.1) Durability IP64 Weight 204.5g

As for optics, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Samsung GN9 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 32MP Samsung KD1 shooter for selfies and video calls. The device will come with support for 4K 30fps video recording.