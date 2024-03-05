Carl Pei’s upstart, Nothing, has launched its third phone – the Nothing Phone 2a in India. Staying true to the transparent back, however, with plastic covering, glyph interface, and light symmetry, the Nothing Phone 2a feels like a toned down version of its predecessors- Nothing Phone 1 , and Nothing Phone 2.

The Nothing Phone 2a is built out of plastic – so the transparent outer shell and side-frame is made of plastic, which is recycled from the previous Nothing products. The phone comes in two colours – White and Black.

Nothing Phone 2a boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, 120Hz AMOLED, and 50MP cameras, among other features.

Nothing Phone 2a: Price in India

The Nothing Phone 2a starts at ₹23,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant.

The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at ₹25,999 and ₹27,999, respectively.

Nothing Phone 2a will be available to purchase in India through Flipkart.com starting 12 March.

The Nothing Phone 2a will be available at a discounted price of ₹19,999 onwards on March 12, including all offers, on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specs

-The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

-The AMOLED panel of Nothing Phone 2a has a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth.

-The display can go up to 1300 nits of brightness and is rated at 700 nits of typical brightness.

-Under the sunlight, the panel goes up to 1100 nits.

-The Nothing Phone 2a has a dual stereo speaker setup and has two HD microphones

-For Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone 2a has three LED strips at the top portion, consisting of 24 addressable zones.

-Powering the Nothing Phone 2a is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro, a custom-made chipset for this phone in collaboration with Nothing and MediaTek.

-The chipset of Nothing Phone 2a comes paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Phone 2a runs Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 out-of-the-box

-Connectivity options on Nothing Phone 2a include dual-SIM 5G, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac or ax (Wi-Fi 6), 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz dual-band, Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, BLE, NFC, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS.

