Nothing Phone 2a launched with 50 MP camera, custom-made Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset! Know price in India
The Phone (2a) is built out of plastic – so the transparent outer shell and side-frame is made of plastic, which is recycled from the previous Nothing products. The phone comes in two colours – White and Black.
Carl Pei’s upstart, Nothing, has launched its third phone – the Nothing Phone 2a in India. Staying true to the transparent back, however, with plastic covering, glyph interface, and light symmetry, the Nothing Phone 2a feels like a toned down version of its predecessors-Nothing Phone 1, and Nothing Phone 2.