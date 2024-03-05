Active Stocks
Nothing Phone 2a launched with 50 MP camera, custom-made Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset! Know price in India

Written By Sayantani Biswas

The Phone (2a) is built out of plastic – so the transparent outer shell and side-frame is made of plastic, which is recycled from the previous Nothing products. The phone comes in two colours – White and Black.

Nothing Phone 2a launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a dual 50MP camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The third phone from Carl Pei's Nothing is powered by a custom MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.
Nothing Phone 2a launched with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a dual 50MP camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The third phone from Carl Pei's Nothing is powered by a custom MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset.

Carl Pei’s upstart, Nothing, has launched its third phone – the Nothing Phone 2a in India. Staying true to the transparent back, however, with plastic covering, glyph interface, and light symmetry, the Nothing Phone 2a feels like a toned down version of its predecessors-Nothing Phone 1, and Nothing Phone 2.

The Nothing Phone 2a is built out of plastic – so the transparent outer shell and side-frame is made of plastic, which is recycled from the previous Nothing products. The phone comes in two colours – White and Black.

Nothing Phone 2a boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, 120Hz AMOLED, and 50MP cameras, among other features. 

Nothing Phone 2a: Price in India

The Nothing Phone 2a starts at 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant.

The 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at 25,999 and 27,999, respectively.

Nothing Phone 2a will be available to purchase in India through Flipkart.com starting 12 March. 

The Nothing Phone 2a will be available at a discounted price of 19,999 onwards on March 12, including all offers, on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specs

-The Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

-The AMOLED panel of Nothing Phone 2a has a 1080x2412 (FHD+) resolution, 30-120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colour depth. 

-The display can go up to 1300 nits of brightness and is rated at 700 nits of typical brightness. 

-Under the sunlight, the panel goes up to 1100 nits. 

-The Nothing Phone 2a has a dual stereo speaker setup and has two HD microphones

-For Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone 2a has three LED strips at the top portion, consisting of 24 addressable zones.

-Powering the Nothing Phone 2a is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Pro, a custom-made chipset for this phone in collaboration with Nothing and MediaTek.

-The chipset of Nothing Phone 2a comes paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Phone 2a runs Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 out-of-the-box

-Connectivity options on Nothing Phone 2a include dual-SIM 5G, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac or ax (Wi-Fi 6), 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz dual-band, Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, BLE, NFC, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS.

Published: 05 Mar 2024, 06:34 PM IST
