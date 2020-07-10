Nvidia, AMD offering popular games with latest graphics card and processors

With demand for PCs expected to pick up in India post lockdown, companies in the PC industry have been trying to come up with new offers to make the deal more appealing to buyers. Building a custom PC and then upgrading them as per requirement has always been more cost effective compared to getting a laptop or desktop, which is what makes some of these deals even more exciting.

AMD is offering a complimentary copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which can be redeemed on AMD’s website on November 7, 2020. The offer is valid from July 7 and October 3 on new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors.

Then there is Nvidia’s offer on GeForce RTX graphics cards and desktops and laptops running on them. Anyone buying them until July 31 will get a complimentary copy of Death Stranding.

Nvidia’s RTX series graphics includes RTX 2060 Super, (priced at ₹37,000), RTX 2070 Super (priced at ₹46,500), RTX 2080 Super (priced at ₹65,500) and RTX 2080 Ti (priced at Rs.111,500). These are top of the line GPUs by Nvidia offering faster performance over the GTX 1070 and 1080 GPUs. They have dedicated RT (Ray Tracing) and tensor cores that allows them to render real-time ray tracing in games.

Laptops powered by RTX series graphics cost in the vicinity of INR 1 lakh and above.

On the other hand, the three Ryzen processors 3600 XT, 3800XT and 3900XT are priced at ₹19,990 + GST, ₹30,990 + GST and ₹38,990 + GST respectively. These are more powerful processors with higher clock speeds and are designed for gamers looking for that extra bit of power while gaming.

In addition to the three new processors, the deal on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also applies on older variants Ryzen 9 3950X, 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X and 3700X.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an open world action game set in medieval Europe and revolves around the rivalry between Vikings and Anglo Saxons.

Developed and published by Ubisoft, the game is expected to release in India in December at starting price of ₹3,999 on PC and all major consoles including Xbox One and PS4.

Death Stranding is also an open world game but set in a futuristic world infested with mysterious creatures. Developed by Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Production and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and 505Games, the game is already available on PS4 and is expected to release on PCs on July 14 at starting price of ₹3,999. The game has been widely praised for its visuals, direction and music.

