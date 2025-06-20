Oakley and Meta unveil AI-powered smart glasses for Athletes with built-in camera: Price, availability and more

Oakley and Meta have launched AI-powered smart glasses, the Oakley Meta HSTN, designed for athletes. Featuring hands-free camera, open-ear audio, and voice control, they debut with a campaign featuring Kylian Mbappé and Patrick Mahomes. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Jun 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Oakley has teamed up with Meta to launch a new line of AI-powered smart glasses aimed at athletes and sports fans. The Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced “HOW-stuhn”) blends Oakley’s signature design with Meta’s wearable tech, offering hands-free camera use, open-ear audio, and integrated AI assistance.
Oakley has teamed up with Meta to launch a new line of AI-powered smart glasses aimed at athletes and sports fans. The Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced “HOW-stuhn”) blends Oakley’s signature design with Meta’s wearable tech, offering hands-free camera use, open-ear audio, and integrated AI assistance.(Meta)

Oakley has teamed up with Meta to launch a new line of AI-powered smart glasses aimed at athletes and sports fans. The Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced “HOW-stuhn”) blends Oakley’s signature design with Meta’s wearable tech, offering hands-free camera use, open-ear audio, and integrated AI assistance.

Set to debut in a global campaign featuring footballer Kylian Mbappé and American football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the glasses mark an expansion of Meta’s existing partnership with eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica.

You may be interested in

Discount

38% OFF

OAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Your Mobile/Tablet | Black

OAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Your Mobile/Tablet | Black

  • CheckOAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Your Mobile/Tablet | Black
Amazon

₹2499

₹3999

Get This

Discount

63% OFF

Rokid Joy Pack AR Glasses — Android TV Smart Glasses with 360" Micro-OLED Display | Support for Google Play, Media Streaming and Cloud Gaming | Compatible with All Console, Android, iOS and Windows.

Rokid Joy Pack AR Glasses — Android TV Smart Glasses with 360" Micro-OLED Display | Support for Google Play, Media Streaming and Cloud Gaming | Compatible with All Console, Android, iOS and Windows.

  • CheckRokid Joy Pack AR Glasses — Android TV Smart Glasses with 360" Micro-OLED Display | Support for Google Play
  • CheckMedia Streaming and Cloud Gaming | Compatible with All Console
  • CheckAndroid
  • CheckiOS and Windows.
Amazon

₹54999

₹150000

Get This

Discount

26% OFF

Nreal XREAL Air Ar Glass Smart Glass Up To 201 Large Screen To Carry Anywhere / Tuv Certified (Eye Friendly), Black

Nreal XREAL Air Ar Glass Smart Glass Up To 201 Large Screen To Carry Anywhere / Tuv Certified (Eye Friendly), Black

  • CheckNreal XREAL Air Ar Glass Smart Glass Up To 201 Large Screen To Carry Anywhere / Tuv Certified (Eye Friendly)
  • CheckBlack
Amazon

₹36999

₹49999

Get This

Discount

38% OFF

OAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Mobile/Tablet | Circular Frame | Black (Circular Frame)

OAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Mobile/Tablet | Circular Frame | Black (Circular Frame)

  • CheckOAKTER Smart Glasses with Wireless Bluetooth | Hands-Free Calling | Open Ear Music | Sport Headset | Intelligent Eyewear | Connect with Mobile/Tablet | Circular Frame | Black (Circular Frame)
Amazon

₹2499

₹3999

Get This

Discount

47% OFF

CBEX Smart Photochromic Polarized Sunglasses – 1–9 Level Adjustable Tint, UV400 Protection, Anti-Glare Lenses for Cycling, Hiking & Travel

CBEX Smart Photochromic Polarized Sunglasses – 1–9 Level Adjustable Tint, UV400 Protection, Anti-Glare Lenses for Cycling, Hiking & Travel

  • CheckCBEX Smart Photochromic Polarized Sunglasses – 1–9 Level Adjustable Tint
  • CheckUV400 Protection
  • CheckAnti-Glare Lenses for Cycling
  • CheckHiking & Travel
Amazon

₹1599

₹2999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Smart Glasses Standard Matte Black, Polar Gradient Graphite (Meta rybn- Imported)

Smart Glasses Standard Matte Black, Polar Gradient Graphite (Meta rybn- Imported)

  • CheckSmart Glasses Standard Matte Black
  • CheckPolar Gradient Graphite (Meta rybn- Imported)
Amazon

₹52999

₹59999

Get This

Discount

57% OFF

SUNOL F06 Smart Glasses Wireless Bluetooth Square Sunglasses Open Ear Music&Hands-Free Calling,For Men&Women,Polarized Lenses,Ip4 Waterproof,Connect Mobile Phones And Tablets, Black, One Size

SUNOL F06 Smart Glasses Wireless Bluetooth Square Sunglasses Open Ear Music&Hands-Free Calling,For Men&Women,Polarized Lenses,Ip4 Waterproof,Connect Mobile Phones And Tablets, Black, One Size

  • CheckSUNOL F06 Smart Glasses Wireless Bluetooth Square Sunglasses Open Ear Music&Hands-Free Calling
  • CheckFor Men&Women
  • CheckPolarized Lenses
  • CheckIp4 Waterproof
  • CheckConnect Mobile Phones And Tablets
  • CheckBlack
  • CheckOne Size
Amazon

₹1290

₹2999

Get This

Discount

45% OFF

ROCKTECH AI Smart Glasses with Translator | 138 Languages | Music & Calling | Bluetooth 5.3 | Open-Ear Audio |Magnetic Charging for Travel, Meetings and Language Learning Tool

ROCKTECH AI Smart Glasses with Translator | 138 Languages | Music & Calling | Bluetooth 5.3 | Open-Ear Audio |Magnetic Charging for Travel, Meetings and Language Learning Tool

  • CheckROCKTECH AI Smart Glasses with Translator | 138 Languages | Music & Calling | Bluetooth 5.3 | Open-Ear Audio |Magnetic Charging for Travel
  • CheckMeetings and Language Learning Tool
Amazon

₹5999

₹10999

Get This

Discount

48% OFF

RayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses - Smart Glasses with 201" Micro OLED, Ultra-fast 120Hz, 600nits Brightness, 1080P Video Display Glasses, and Work on Android/iOS/Consoles/PC - Formerly TCL NXTWEAR

RayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses - Smart Glasses with 201" Micro OLED, Ultra-fast 120Hz, 600nits Brightness, 1080P Video Display Glasses, and Work on Android/iOS/Consoles/PC - Formerly TCL NXTWEAR

  • CheckRayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses - Smart Glasses with 201" Micro OLED
  • CheckUltra-fast 120Hz
  • Check600nits Brightness
  • Check1080P Video Display Glasses
  • Checkand Work on Android/iOS/Consoles/PC - Formerly TCL NXTWEAR
Amazon

₹51000

₹98500

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Smart Glasses Standard F Shiny Black/Clear (Meta rybn- Imported)

Smart Glasses Standard F Shiny Black/Clear (Meta rybn- Imported)

  • CheckSmart Glasses Standard F Shiny Black/Clear (Meta rybn- Imported)
Amazon

₹52999

₹59999

Get This

Specifications and features

The Oakley Meta HSTN is the first in a line of products under the new collaboration. Based on the existing HSTN frame style, this smart wearable includes an Ultra HD (3K) video camera and open-ear speakers. It also carries an IPX4 water resistance rating, making it suitable for outdoor and active use.

Meta claims that the battery performance has been prioritised, with up to eight hours of use and 19 hours on standby. A 20-minute charge can power the device up to 50 per cent, and the charging case offers an additional 48 hours of battery life, added the tech giant.

Meta’s voice-controlled assistant is built into the device, allowing users to perform functions such as checking wind conditions during golf or recording moments on a skateboard with simple voice prompts. Meta is positioning the device as a tool for enhancing physical performance and content creation in equal measure.

Pricing and availability

Preorders for the Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN begin on 11 July at $499 USD (nearly 43,204), while a broader collection starting at $399 USD (nearly 34,546) is expected later this summer. The launch will initially cover the US, UK, Canada, Australia, several European countries, and Nordic nations. Markets such as India, Mexico, and the UAE are expected to follow before the end of the year.

Oakley Meta HSTN will make its public debut at Fanatics Fest from 20 to 22 June, and at UFC International Fight Week from 25 to 27 June. 

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsOakley and Meta unveil AI-powered smart glasses for Athletes with built-in camera: Price, availability and more
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.