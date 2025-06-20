Oakley and Meta unveil AI-powered smart glasses for Athletes with built-in camera: Price, availability and more

Oakley has teamed up with Meta to launch a new line of AI-powered smart glasses aimed at athletes and sports fans. The Oakley Meta HSTN (pronounced “HOW-stuhn”) blends Oakley’s signature design with Meta’s wearable tech, offering hands-free camera use, open-ear audio, and integrated AI assistance.

Set to debut in a global campaign featuring footballer Kylian Mbappé and American football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the glasses mark an expansion of Meta’s existing partnership with eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica.

Specifications and features The Oakley Meta HSTN is the first in a line of products under the new collaboration. Based on the existing HSTN frame style, this smart wearable includes an Ultra HD (3K) video camera and open-ear speakers. It also carries an IPX4 water resistance rating, making it suitable for outdoor and active use.

Meta claims that the battery performance has been prioritised, with up to eight hours of use and 19 hours on standby. A 20-minute charge can power the device up to 50 per cent, and the charging case offers an additional 48 hours of battery life, added the tech giant.

Meta’s voice-controlled assistant is built into the device, allowing users to perform functions such as checking wind conditions during golf or recording moments on a skateboard with simple voice prompts. Meta is positioning the device as a tool for enhancing physical performance and content creation in equal measure.

Pricing and availability Preorders for the Limited-Edition Oakley Meta HSTN begin on 11 July at $499 USD (nearly ₹43,204), while a broader collection starting at $399 USD (nearly ₹34,546) is expected later this summer. The launch will initially cover the US, UK, Canada, Australia, several European countries, and Nordic nations. Markets such as India, Mexico, and the UAE are expected to follow before the end of the year.