Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses for athletes launched in India: Price, features and more

Oakley and Meta have launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a new line of performance-focused smart glasses that combine sports eyewear design with artificial intelligence features, hands-free controls and fitness tracking tools.

Positioned as a category for “Performance AI” glasses, the device is aimed at athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who want real-time data, video capture and audio functions integrated into eyewear suited to high-intensity activity.

Built for training and competition The Vanguard frames are designed for demanding sports and outdoor use, with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system is included, alongside three interchangeable nose pads offering low- and high-bridge options for a more secure fit.

Oakley’s wraparound PRIZM lens technology is used to enhance contrast and colour visibility while protecting eyes from sun, wind and debris.

Fitness tracking and AI assistance Meta’s AI assistant is embedded into the glasses, allowing users to access workout data and controls through voice commands. The system integrates with Garmin and other fitness apps, enabling athletes to check metrics such as heart rate and pace without looking down at a phone or watch.

A small LED indicator within peripheral vision can signal whether users are meeting their targets during exercise. Performance summaries are available through the Meta AI app.

Camera and audio features The glasses include a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with a 122-degree field of view, capable of recording up to 3K video. Modes include slow motion, hyperlapse and adjustable stabilisation for action footage. Recording can be triggered hands-free.

Open-ear speakers are built into the frames to deliver audio while keeping the wearer aware of their surroundings. According to the companies, the speakers are louder than previous Oakley Meta models. A five-microphone array is intended to reduce wind noise during calls and voice interactions.

Battery life and charging Battery life is rated at up to nine hours of general use or six hours of continuous audio playback. The bundled charging case adds up to 36 additional hours. A quick charge function provides roughly 50 per cent capacity in 20 minutes.

Localisation and voice options Users in India can select Hindi as the primary language within the Meta AI app, enabling voice commands, messaging, calls and media control in Hindi. Meta has also added support for UPI Lite payments through voice interactions.

A celebrity voice option featuring actor Deepika Padukone is included among the assistant’s selectable voices.

Models, availability and price The Oakley Meta Vanguard range is offered in four frame and lens combinations:

Black with PRIZM 24K

White with PRIZM Black

Black with PRIZM Road

White with PRIZM Sapphire The collection is available through selected optical retailers, including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters.