Offline smartphone sales get a leg up from premium devices2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:55 PM IST
- According to a report by GfK, sales in the offline market grew 44% by value in the first six months of 2022
NEW DELHI : The value of smartphones sold through brick-and-mortar retail stores grew sharply in the first half of this calendar year even as offline retailers continued to complain with smartphone makers over an alleged price differential between online and offline sales.