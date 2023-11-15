Oil filled heater to sail through winters? Here are top 10 picks to choose from

As the chill of winter sets in, the quest for effective and efficient heating solutions becomes paramount, and oil-filled heaters emerge as a popular choice for keeping homes warm and cosy. These versatile appliances offer a reliable and energy-efficient means of heating spaces, providing a consistent warmth that helps combat the biting cold. In this guide, we unveil the top 10 picks for oil-filled heaters, carefully curated to sail through winter with comfort and ease.

Oil-filled heaters operate on a simple yet effective principle. The heating element is immersed in diathermic oil, which acts as a heat reservoir. As the electric current passes through the heating element, it warms the oil, and in turn, the oil radiates heat into the surrounding space. This method ensures a gradual and even distribution of warmth, avoiding the sudden bursts of hot air associated with some other heating options.

Our selection encompasses a range of oil-filled heaters, considering factors like heating capacity, energy efficiency, safety features, and user-friendly controls. From compact models suitable for personal spaces to larger units capable of heating sizable rooms, we've covered diverse needs and preferences. Additionally, we dive into the convenience features each heater offers, such as adjustable thermostat settings, timer functions, and portability features for easy manoeuvring.

These heaters not only prioritize functionality but also adhere to safety standards. Overheat protection, tip-over switches, and thermal cut-offs are integral components of these appliances, ensuring worry-free operation.

Join us on a journey through the top 10 oil-filled heaters, where we break down their features, performance, and overall value. Whether you're seeking a supplemental heat source for your home office or aiming to create a warm haven in your living room, our guide is designed to assist you in making an informed decision. Say goodbye to winter woes and embrace the warmth and comfort these oil-filled heaters promise, transforming your space into a snug retreat during the colder months.

1. DELONGHI 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan

The De'Longhi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator is a winter essential that combines efficient heating with user-friendly features. Its patented thermal slot technology ensures even and rapid room heating. The inbuilt fan further enhances the heating experience. Safety is a top priority with dual thermostat technology, offering personalized comfort. The pre-assembled castor wheels allow easy mobility. With a sleek metal body and glossy matte finish, it not only heats effectively but also adds a touch of elegance to your space. The 3000 Watts power and quick-heating fan make it a reliable choice for cold days.

Specifications of De'Longhi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator:

Power: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 22-24 volts

Material: Metal body with plastic interface

Dimensions: 58mm x 15mm x 65mm

Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Patented thermal slot technology for even heating Relatively higher power consumption Inbuilt fan for a quicker heating experience Glossy matte finish may show fingerprints

2. Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater

The Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled Radiator is designed for efficient room heating with a thermostat dial for maintaining a comfortable temperature. With three heat settings and an inbuilt fan, it caters to various room sizes, providing flexibility and quick warmth. The overheat protection feature ensures safety, and the castors add mobility. This heater strikes a balance between performance and convenience, making it a valuable addition to your winter gear.

Specifications of Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled Radiator:

Power: 2800 Watts

Heat Settings: Three

Overheat Protection: Yes

Fan: Inbuilt

Mobility: Castor wheels

Pros Cons Three heat settings for versatility Limited colour and design options Overheat protection for safety Fan noise might be noticeable

3. Orient Electric OFCC13B3A 2900 Watts 13-Fins Oil Filled Radiator

The Orient Electric OFCC13B3A is a powerful and efficient oil-filled radiator that ensures a cosy and warm environment during chilly winters. Its 13-fins design, coupled with advanced S shape fins, facilitates better heat dissipation, faster heating, and energy efficiency. The addition of a 400W PTC heater with a fan provides quick and effective heating, making it a versatile choice.

The adjustable thermostat allows you to set your preferred temperature, and with three heating positions (Min-800W, Med-1200W, Max-2000W), you have control over your comfort. The safety features, including triple overheat protection and 360-degree overheat protection, enhance the reliability of this heater. The inclusion of cord storage, castor wheels, and an in-built handle ensures easy mobility and storage. With a 2-year warranty, Orient Electric OFCC13B3A offers both performance and peace of mind.

Specifications of Orient Electric OFCC13B3A:

Power: 2900 watts

13 fins with advanced S shape design

400W PTC heater with a fan

Adjustable thermostat with three heating positions

Triple overheat protection and 360-degree overheat protection

Cord storage, castor wheels, and in-built handle

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Advanced S shape fins for better heat dissipation Relatively higher power consumption (2900 watts) Additional 400W PTC heater with a fan for quick heating Not suitable for smaller rooms due to higher wattage

4. Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR Room Heater

The Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR Room Heater is a reliable companion for winter, offering efficient heating for your living space. With a power rating of 2900 watts, this oil-filled radiator ensures that you stay warm even on the coldest days. The inclusion of a 400W PTC Fan Heater enhances its heating capabilities, providing a quick and effective heating experience.

Equipped with 11 large surface fins, this heater maximizes heat dissipation, making it energy-efficient. The adjustable thermostat allows you to choose from three different heat settings, catering to various requirements and preferences. It's ISI approved, ensuring compliance with safety standards. Featuring Class 1 protection type, a safety switch, and cord storage, this Solimo heater prioritizes user safety. The castor wheels add mobility, making it easy to move the heater across rooms.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR:

Power: 2900 watts

11 large surface fins for efficient heating

400W PTC Fan Heater for quick heating

Adjustable thermostat with three different heat settings

ISI Approved with Class 1 protection type

Safety switch, cord storage, and castor wheels

Power consumption: 230V

Pros Cons Efficient heating with 11 large surface fins Higher power consumption (2900 watts) Quick heating experience with 400W PTC Fan Heater Not suitable for smaller rooms

5. Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater With 11 Fin 2500 Watt, ISI certified

The Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater is a testament to efficient and silent heating during the winter months. With 11 fins and a power rating of 2500 watts, this ISI certified heater is designed to provide warmth without the disturbance of a fan. Its unique design ensures a warm sunlight-like feel, free from noise and dryness.

Equipped with three power settings, the heater offers flexibility in choosing the desired heating intensity. The thermostat control allows you to maintain a comfortable room temperature. The absence of a fan makes it an excellent choice for those who prefer silent operation. Safety features include over-heating protection, ensuring the device shuts off automatically in case of excessive heat. The heater is suitable for small rooms, covering an area of approximately 15 square meters.

Specifications of Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator:

Power: 2500 watts

ISI certified

11 fins for efficient heating

Three power settings

Thermostat control for temperature regulation

Over-heating protection

Suitable for small rooms (15 sq. mt.)

Pros Cons Silent operation without a fan Limited coverage area Three power settings for flexibility Not suitable for larger spaces

6. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater

The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater offers a comprehensive heating solution with its 11 fin design and a total power output of 2500 watts. What sets it apart is the inclusion of a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater, enhancing the efficiency of the heating process. This ISI-approved heater not only warms up the room but also ensures an even distribution of heat.

With a full-room warmth capability, the Morphy Richards OFR is equipped with an adjustable thermostat, allowing users to customize the heating experience based on personal preferences. The safety features, including a safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off, provide peace of mind, preventing overheating incidents. The inclusion of castor wheels adds to the mobility, making it easy to move the heater around as needed. The product comes with a 6-month extended warranty, underlining the brand's commitment to quality.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater:

Power: 2500 watts

11 fins for efficient heating

400W PTC ceramic fan heater for enhanced efficiency

Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort

Safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off for peace of mind

Castor wheels for easy mobility

6-month extended warranty

Pros Cons Full-room warmth with 11 fin design Relatively higher power consumption 400W PTC ceramic fan heater for efficiency Slightly heavier due to added features

7. Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater

The Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater is a powerhouse when it comes to room heating. With a wattage of 2900 and an additional 400 watts from the heater and fan, this appliance ensures quick and effective warmth. Its three power settings (1000W, 1500W, 2500W) offer versatility, adapting to various room sizes and heating requirements. Featuring thermostatic heat control, this heater provides a customized experience, allowing users to maintain the desired temperature. The PTC heater with a fan ensures rapid heating, and the castor wheels make it easy to move around.

The Havells OFR comes with safety measures like overheat protection and a tilt-over switch, adding an extra layer of security. The cord storage feature enhances convenience, and the rear safety cover ensures safe operation.

Specifications of Havells OFR - 11Fin:

Power: 2900 watts (additional 400 watts from heater and fan)

Three power settings: 1000W, 1500W, 2500W

Thermostatic heat control for temperature customization

PTC heater with fan for quick heating

Overheat protection and tilt-over switch for safety

Castor wheels for easy mobility

Cord storage feature

Pros Cons Powerful heating with 2900 watts Higher power consumption Three power settings for versatility Relatively heavier

8. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater

The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater with 9 fins is a reliable and efficient solution for keeping your room warm during winters. With 2000 watts of power, this oil-filled radiator quickly raises the room temperature. The adjustable thermostat allows users to set their desired temperature for personalized comfort.

Featuring a sleek design and 9 thin fins, this heater ensures efficient heat transfer, reaching even the farthest corners of the room. Equipped with castor wheels and a mounting plate, it offers easy mobility.

The Morphy Richards OFR comes with safety features like a safety tilt and an auto thermal shut-off to prevent overheating. The touch sensor adds convenience, and the power selection knob enhances ease of use.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR - 09 Fin:

Power: 2000 watts

Adjustable thermostat for temperature control

9 fins for efficient heat transfer

Castor wheels for easy mobility

Safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off for safety

Touch sensor for added convenience

Pros Cons Efficient heating with 2000 watts Limited power compared to some models Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Fewer fins compared to higher models

9. Bajaj OFR Room Heater

Bajaj OFR Room Heater with 11 fins and 2500 watts is a powerful and efficient solution for winter heating needs. The oil-filled radiator offers noiseless full-room comfort with three heat settings (1 W/ 15 W/ 25 W) customized to your preferences. The adjustable thermostat and safety features like safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off ensure personalized and secure operation.

Equipped with a 4 Watt PTC ceramic fan heater, this Bajaj OFR provides enhanced heating efficiency. The castor wheels facilitate easy mobility, making it convenient to move the heater within the room.

Specifications of Bajaj OFR Room Heater - 11 Fin:

Power: 2500 watts

Adjustable thermostat with three heat settings

11 fins for efficient heat distribution

Safety features: safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off

4 Watt PTC ceramic fan heater for enhanced efficiency

Castor wheels for easy mobility

Pros Cons Powerful heating with 2500 watts Higher power consumption Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Relatively higher weight Safety features for secure operation

10. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater

The Havells OFR with 9 fins is a commendable room heating solution offering 2400 watts of power and advanced features. Designed for noiseless full-room comfort during winters, this oil-filled radiator provides effective warmth with three heat settings (1 W/ 15 W/ 25 W) tailored to your heating needs. The adjustable thermostat ensures personalized comfort, and the safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off features provide peace of mind.

The inclusion of a 4 Watt PTC ceramic fan heater enhances the overall heating efficiency. With castor wheels, the heater is easily portable within the room.

Specifications of Havells OFR Room Heater - 9 Fin:

Power: 2400 watts

Adjustable thermostat with three heat settings

9 fins for efficient heat distribution

Safety features: safety tilt and auto thermal shut-off

4 Watt PTC ceramic fan heater for enhanced efficiency

Castor wheels for easy mobility

Pros Cons Efficient room heating with 2400 watts Higher power consumption Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Relatively higher weight

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DELONGHI 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan Patented thermal slot technology Inbuilt fan for quick heating Dual thermostat technology for safety Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater Thermostat dial for maintaining room temperature 3 heat settings for different room sizes Built-in fan for quick room warming Orient Electric OFCC13B3A 2900 Watts 13-Fins Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with 400W PTC Heater with Fan S-shaped fins for better heat dissipation Additional 400W PTC heater with fan 3 heating positions and adjustable thermostat Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2900 Watts Oil Filled Radiator with 400 Watts PTC Fan Heater, ISI Approved 11 large surface fins for efficient heating 400W PTC Fan Heater for fast heating Adjustable thermostat and safety switch Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater With 11 Fin 2500 Watt, ISI certified No fan, no noise, ISI certified safety 3 power settings and thermostat Environment-safe green conducting oil Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved 25 Watts 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Safety features like tilt and auto thermal shut-off Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater 3 power settings (1000W, 1500W, 2500W) PTC heater with fan for quick heating Thermostatic heat control and safety features Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater ISI Approved 9 fins for rapid heat transfer Adjustable thermostat and power selection knob Castor wheels for mobility Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved 25 Watts 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Adjustable thermostat and three heat settings Safety features and 2-year warranty Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan 2400 watts for efficient heating Adjustable thermostat and three heat settings Safety features, including tilt and auto thermal shut-off

Best value for money

The Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR Room Heater stands out as the best value for money with its combination of efficient heating, 11 large fins, 400W PTC Fan Heater for fast warming, and safety features like adjustable thermostat and a safety switch.

Best overall product

The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved is the best overall choice. It offers noiseless full-room comfort, personalized heating with an adjustable thermostat, and enhanced efficiency with a 4W PTC fan heater. Safety features like tilt and auto thermal shut-off add to its appeal.

How to find the right oil filled radiator?

To find the right oil-filled radiator, consider the room size, wattage, and features. Choose a radiator with adjustable thermostat settings to customize heating based on your preferences. Safety features like tilt and auto thermal shut-off are crucial. Evaluate the number of fins for efficient heat distribution and whether the model includes a fan for quicker warming. Check for additional features like castor wheels for mobility. Reading user reviews can provide insights into real-world performance. Finally, consider the warranty offered by the manufacturer for added assurance of the product's quality.

FAQs

Question : Are oil-filled radiators energy-efficient?

Ans : Yes, oil-filled radiators are generally considered energy-efficient. They use electricity to heat the oil, and the oil retains heat, allowing the radiator to continue providing warmth even after being turned off.

Question : Can oil-filled radiators be used in bedrooms?

Ans : Yes, oil-filled radiators are safe to use in bedrooms. They operate quietly and do not produce any fumes, making them suitable for bedroom use.

Question : How do I clean an oil-filled radiator?

Ans : Cleaning an oil-filled radiator involves wiping down the surface with a damp cloth. Make sure the radiator is unplugged and cooled before cleaning.

Question : Do oil-filled radiators need maintenance?

Ans : Oil-filled radiators are low maintenance. Regular cleaning and checking for any signs of damage are usually sufficient.

Question : Can oil-filled radiators be left unattended?

Ans : While oil-filled radiators are generally safe, it's recommended not to leave them unattended for long periods. Turning them off when not needed is advisable for safety.

