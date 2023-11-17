OLED TV for crystal clear viewing? Check out top 8 options to choose from

In the ever-evolving realm of television technology, OLED stands out as a beacon of innovation, transforming the viewing experience into a realm of crystal-clear brilliance. OLED, or Organic Light-Emitting Diode, represents a relatively new entrant into the display arena, but its impact has been profound. This cutting-edge technology has not only reshaped our understanding of visual fidelity but has also set new benchmarks for superior picture and sound quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlike traditional LED, LCD, or even AMOLED displays, OLED TVs boast self-emitting pixels. Each pixel on an OLED screen is an individual light source, allowing for unparalleled precision and control over brightness and contrast. This results in remarkably deep blacks, vibrant colours, and a level of detail that other technologies struggle to match. The difference in picture quality is nothing short of breathtaking, providing viewers with an immersive visual feast that transcends conventional boundaries.

Moreover, OLED TVs redefine the auditory experience. With many models featuring advanced audio technologies, the sound quality complements the visual spectacle, creating a truly cinematic ambiance within the confines of your living room. The synergy of exquisite visuals and exceptional sound sets OLED TVs apart from their counterparts.

While the allure of OLED is undeniable, the price tag often reflects the sophistication of this technology. OLED TVs tend to be pricier than LED or LCD alternatives. However, this premium comes with an assurance of uncompromising quality and an investment in an entertainment technology that delivers an unmatched home theatre experience. The exclusivity of OLED technology is underscored by the fact that only trusted brands venture into its production, ensuring that consumers are met with reliability and performance synonymous with the brand's legacy.

In this exploration of top-tier OLED TVs, we check out the eight options that exemplify the pinnacle of visual and auditory excellence. From renowned brands to a comprehensive array of features, this guide is your gateway to embracing the future of television technology. Step into a world where each frame is a masterpiece, and every note is a symphony.

1. LG 139 cm (55 Inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSA

Experience the pinnacle of visual technology with the LG EVO Gallery Edition OLED TV. Boasting a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, this TV offers unparalleled picture quality with ultra-fine light control, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Supported by Google TV, it provides access to unlimited OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. The realistic 3D sound, coupled with AI audio, further enhances the entertainment. The sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your space. The LG EVO Gallery Edition redefines home entertainment with cutting-edge OLED technology.

Specifications of LG EVO Gallery Edition OLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI

Colour: Black

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 2 Table Top Stand, 1 Remote Control, 1 User Manual

Pros Cons Ultra-fine light control Limited to 55 inches Immersive 3D sound with AI audio Higher price point

2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA

You can elevate your home entertainment with the LG 55B2PSA OLED TV. Featuring a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, this smart TV delivers a stunning visual experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support. The α7 AI 4K Gen5 Processor ensures exceptional picture quality, and the Filmmaker Mode enhances your cinematic experience. With webOS smart TV features and voice control compatibility (Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay), it offers convenience and versatility. The LG OLED55B2PSA is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek design, making it a top choice for discerning viewers.

Specifications of LG 55B2PSA OLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound: Dolby Atmos, 20 Watts Output

Special Features: α7 AI 4K Gen5 Processor, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer

Pros Cons Stunning 4K display with Dolby Vision IQ Relatively higher price α7 AI 4K Gen5 Processor for excellent picture quality Limited to 55 inches

3. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL

Samsung QA55QE1CAKLXL offers a captivating 55-inch QLED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, bringing vibrant colours and stunning clarity to your living room. The Quantum Processor Lite 4K and 100% Colour Volume ensure a visual feast, complemented by features like Universal Guide, Tap View, and Smart Hub for a seamless smart TV experience. With a sleek design, multiple connectivity options, and 20 Watts sound output, this QLED TV delivers both style and substance. Samsung's commitment to quality and innovation shines through in this 4K QLED television.

Specifications of Samsung QA55QE1CAKLXL QLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Samsung

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony

Special Features: Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Universal Guide, Tap View, Smart Hub

Pros Cons QLED display for vibrant colors and clarity 50 Hz refresh rate Quantum Processor Lite 4K for enhanced processing

4. Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K

Sony Bravia XR-77A80K boasts a massive 77-inch OLED display, delivering an immersive 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. The OLED technology ensures deep blacks and vibrant colours, enhanced further by the XR Cognitive Processor and XR OLED Contrast Booster. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and Google TV integration, it provides seamless streaming and a user-friendly interface. The 50 Watts sound output with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos creates a cinematic audio experience. This Google TV is not just a television; it's a visual and auditory masterpiece.

Specifications of Sony Bravia XR-77A80K OLED TV:

Screen Size: 77 Inches

Brand: Sony

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 50 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Surface Audio+

Special Features: Google TV, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Chromecast

Pros Cons Stunning 77-inch OLED display for cinematic experience Large size may not fit in all spaces Powerful XR Cognitive Processor for enhanced visuals

5. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L

Sony Bravia XR-55A80L, with its 55-inch OLED display, offers a premium 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. The OLED technology ensures precise colours and deep blacks, complemented by the XR Cognitive Processor. With a 120 Hz refresh rate, it delivers smooth visuals, and Google TV integration provides a seamless streaming experience. The 60 Watts sound output with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos creates an immersive audio environment. This TV is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and elegant design, making it a standout choice for cinephiles.

Specifications of Sony Bravia XR-55A80L OLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Sony

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound: 60 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, Acoustic Surface Audio+

Special Features: Google TV, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Chromecast

Pros Cons Vivid 55-inch OLED display for stunning visuals Higher price point Powerful XR Cognitive Processor for enhanced performance

6. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN

Xiaomi's O55M7-Z2IN is a feature-packed 55-inch OLED TV, running on Android TV 11 with PatchWall 4 integration. The 4K Ultra HD display offers crisp visuals, and the Quad-core Cortex A73 processor allows smooth performance. With Chromecast built-in and support for popular apps like Prime Video and Netflix, it's a versatile smart TV with something for everyone. The Far-field Mics enable voice commands, and the sleek design adds a touch of modernity to your space. Xiaomi strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making this OLED TV an attractive choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Xiaomi OLED Vision TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: Xiaomi

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Android TV 11, PatchWall 4, Chromecast, Far-field Mics

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Android TV 11 with diverse app support Slightly lower refresh rate Quad-core Cortex A73 processor for smooth performance

7. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C2PSC

LG's 55C2PSC stands out with its 4K Ultra HD OLED display powered by the α9 AI 4K Gen5 Processor. The Brightness Booster technology, AI Picture Pro, and AI Sound Pro deliver a cinematic experience. With Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker Mode, it ensures exceptional audiovisuals. Gaming is enhanced with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, allowing you to experience gaming at the highest visual level. The TV supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa and AI ThinQ. Offering a wide range of connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, it caters to diverse entertainment needs.

Specifications of LG OLED55C2PSC:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Special Features: α9 AI 4K Gen5 Processor, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync, AI ThinQ

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, VGA, Headphone Jack, RF Slot

Pros Cons α9 AI 4K Gen5 Processor for superior performance Relatively higher price point Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos for immersive audiovisuals

8. LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA

LG's 48A3PSA offers a splendid 4K Ultra HD OLED display with the α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor. The AI Picture Pro and AI 4K Upscaling ensure vibrant and sharp visuals. With Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, the TV delivers an immersive audiovisual experience. It is equipped with gaming features like Game Optimizer and supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and AI ThinQ. The Magic Remote adds convenience to navigation and allows you to toggle between your favourite shows and movies seamlessly.

Specifications of LG OLED48A3PSA:

Screen Size: 48 Inches

Brand: LG

Display Technology: OLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Game Optimizer

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, eARC, Bluetooth, Optical, Ethernet

Pros Cons α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor for quality upscaling Refresh rate slightly lower for gaming Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos for superior audiovisuals

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG OLED55G2PSA (2022 Model) Ultra Fine Light Control Realistic 3D Sound with Audio Google TV with Unlimited OTT App Support LG OLED55B2PSA α7 AI 4K Gen5 Processor Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, Game Dashboard & Optimizer Samsung QA55QE1CAKLXL Quantum Processor Lite 4K Universal Guide, Tap View, Music Wall AI Speaker Support, Web Browser, SmartThings Sony XR-77A80K Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos XR OLED Contrast Booster, XR Motion Clarity Sony XR-55A80L OLED XR Cognitive Processor 60 Watts Output, Acoustic Surface Audio+ Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Alexa Xiaomi O55M7-Z2IN Quad-core Cortex A73 processor PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration Far-field Mics, Android TV 11 LG OLED55C2PSC α9 AI 4K Gen5 Processor Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, Game Dashboard & Optimizer LG OLED48A3PSA α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode Game Optimizer, Magic Remote

Best value for money The LG OLED55C2PSC stands out as the best value for money with its α9 AI 4K Gen5 Processor, offering superior picture quality, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audiovisual experience. The inclusion of gaming features like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync enhances its versatility, making it a top choice for both movie enthusiasts and gamers.

Best overall product The Sony XR-55A80L emerges as the best overall product, featuring an OLED XR Cognitive Processor for exceptional picture quality. With 60 Watts Output and Acoustic Surface Audio+, it delivers a rich audio experience. The integration of Google TV, Chromecast, and support for Apple Airplay and Alexa ensures a seamless and user-friendly smart TV experience.

How to find the right OLED TV When choosing the right OLED TV, consider factors like screen size, resolution, and special features. Determine your room size to select an appropriate screen size, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. Look for higher resolutions like 4K for sharper images. Special features such as advanced processors, Dolby Vision, and gaming optimizations can enhance overall performance. Consider smart TV capabilities, including compatibility with voice assistants and popular streaming services. Read user reviews and expert opinions to gauge real-world performance. Brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, and Xiaomi are known for quality OLED TVs, providing a range of options to match different preferences.

FAQs Question : Are OLED TVs suitable for gaming? Ans : Yes, OLED TVs, especially those with features like G-Sync and FreeSync, offer excellent gaming performance with high refresh rates and vibrant visuals. Question : Do OLED TVs suffer from burn-in issues? Ans : While OLED TVs can experience burn-in under extreme usage, modern models implement technologies like pixel shifting and screen savers to mitigate this risk. Question : What is the advantage of Dolby Vision on OLED TVs? Ans : Dolby Vision enhances the HDR experience on OLED TVs, providing dynamic metadata for scene-by-scene optimization, resulting in more vivid and lifelike visuals. Question : Can OLED TVs be wall-mounted? Ans : Yes, OLED TVs are generally slim and lightweight, making them suitable for wall mounting. However, it's essential to use compatible wall mounts. Question : Are all OLED TVs smart TVs? Ans : Yes, most OLED TVs come with smart features, including built-in Wi-Fi, app support, and voice recognition, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience.

