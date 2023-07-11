OnePlus 10 Pro gets a price cut of ₹5,000: This is how much it costs now

Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced a price cut for its premium OnePlus 10 Pro in India. This is the second time that the handset’s price has been slashed. OnePlus 10 Pro received its first price cut of ₹5,000 on November, 2022.

This time again, the smartphone has got a price cut of ₹5,000. With the latest price drop, the OnePlus 10 Pro now costs ₹56,999 and ₹61,999 for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, respectively.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in March 2022 with a starting price of ₹66,999. It is offered in two RAM models - 8GB and 12GB, then priced at ₹66,999 and ₹71,999, respectively. Post the first price cut, the 8GB RAM model was priced at ₹61,999, while the 12GB RAM variant was selling at ₹66,999, so far.

OnePlus 10 Pro is offered in two colour variants - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Those interested in buying the handset can avail exciting bank offers like an instant discount of ₹5,000 on ICICI Bank credit card and OneCard credit card. The company is also giving 6 months of free Spotify Premium with the phone’s purchase. It is available via Amazon and OnePlus India website for sale.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone uses a punch hole display design that holds a selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple rear cameras with a 48MP main Sony lens along with a 50MP ultra wide sensor and an 8MP macro shooter. The 10 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Hasselblad branding as well.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and an 80W fast charger. OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor and runs on OnePlus' OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.