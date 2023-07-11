OnePlus 10 Pro gets a price cut of ₹5,000: This is how much it costs now

OnePlus 10 Pro gets a price cut of ₹5,000: This is how much it costs now1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:00 PM IST
OnePlus has announced a second price cut for its premium OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in India, reducing the price by ₹5,000. The handset now costs ₹56,999 and ₹61,999 for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, respectively.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced a price cut for its premium OnePlus 10 Pro in India. This is the second time that the handset’s price has been slashed. OnePlus 10 Pro received its first price cut of ₹5,000 on November, 2022.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×