As OnePlus gears up to show off its next smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro, it appears we won't have to wait long to get our eyes on it, as rumors suggest that the latest phone will be made available during the first week of January, 2022.

Earlier, the co-founder and CEO Pete Lau wrote on Weibo, as spotted by Gizmodo “OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January."

So while it was already confirmed by OnePlus's CEO that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will launch next month, some rumours suggested the phone will be made available during the first week of the month.

According to GSM Arena, a purported promo video for the device leaked in China and it brings the revelation of the supposed exact announcement date.

If this video is really a leaked promo video and not someone exercising their wishful thinking abilities, then the official launch would be January 11.

Needless to say, since the video is intended for the Chinese market, the January 11 date, even if accurate, is likely to only refer to the phone's Chinese launch. This may come before, or even after, the global launch.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was spotted in a benchmark database earlier today and was certified with 80W fast charging yesterday. It should have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset at the helm, a 50 MP main rear camera with Hasselblad branding, and a 6.7" curved LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

As per GSM Arena, past rumours suggest that the battery capacity would be 5,000 mAh. The phone should hopefully run Android 12 out of the gate.

Meanwhile, the rumors suggest the device will be the only model in the 10-series lineup. Leaks suggest the 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, making it exactly the same size as the current OnePlus 9 Pro. The display appears to dominate the front of the phone, broken by a hole-punch camera cut out in the top with curving glass at the sides.

The display may have a 120Hz refresh rate -- as seen on the OnePlus 9 Pro -- and will likely include a fingerprint scanner hidden invisibly underneath it. The phone is rumored to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging over a wired connection.

The OnePlus 9 Pro supported 65W fast charging which already took the phone from 1% to full in just 30 minutes. Doubling that power output would mean you'd be able to get a huge amount of charge in a very short space of time.

