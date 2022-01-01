OnePlus 10 Pro rumored to be unveiled on January 11. More details

Meanwhile, the rumors suggest the device will be the only model in the 10-series lineup. Leaks suggest the 10 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch QHD Plus display, making it exactly the same size as the current OnePlus 9 Pro. The display appears to dominate the front of the phone, broken by a hole-punch camera cut out in the top with curving glass at the sides.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}