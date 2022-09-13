OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour teased in India: What to expect

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour has been teased in India. It will be the third colour that will be available for purchase in the country soon. The handset from OnePlus was launched earlier this year in two editions. The first option is paired with the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging and the other is more affordable, and gets an 8W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone is powered by a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

