OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour teased in India: What to expect

Recently, the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour was teased by a microsite on Amazon. It is likely that the smartphone will be launched in India during the Amazon Great India Festival Sale which is scheduled to start from September 23.
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue colour has been teased in India. It will be the third colour that will be available for purchase in the country soon. The handset from OnePlus was launched earlier this year in two editions. The first option is paired with the Endurance Edition with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging and the other is more affordable, and gets an 8W SuperVOOC charging support. The smartphone is powered by a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.
Notably, the OnePlus 10R 5G model launched with 80W charging comes in Forest green and Sierra Black colours. The one with 150W charging will be available in Sierra Black colour. It is not clear whether Prime Blue colour will come with 80W or 150W charging support.
OnePlus 10R 5G: Specifications
This smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hx dynamic refresh rate and a 2.5 curved Corning Goriila Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
Additionally, the chipset is paired with 3D Passive Cooling Technology, there is a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer which is touted to offer a smooth gaming performance.
For optics, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera. The smartphone packs up to 256GH of UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition model comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The one with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging packs a 5,000mAh battery.
With focus on craftsmanship and practicality of use, both rolled into one, the OnePlus 10R 5G sports a sleek, seamless design with flat sides that complement its small 8.17 mm design and a weight of just 186 grams.
