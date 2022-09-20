OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition debut in India on September 22: Details

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition debut in India on September 22: Details2 min read . 12:26 PM IST
- OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It will offer 150watt SuperVOOC fast charging support.
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will launch in India on September 22, the company has revealed. OnePlus already offers two editions of OnePlus 10R 5G. The first option is a special Endurance Edition that comes with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. Other is a more affordable variant which offers 8W SuperVOOC charging support.
The upcoming smartphone OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will be available in the country via Amazon. The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming phone which reveals some of the key features of the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. As per the webpage, OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It will offer 150watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. For gaming, the phone will feature a HyperBoost Gaming Engine with GPA Frame Stablizer and 720Hz touch sampling rate.
Other features of the phone will also remain the same as the standard Oneplus 10R 5G. To recall, the smartphone was launched in April earlier this year with a starting price of ₹38,999.
OnePlus 10R 5G: Specifications
The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hx dynamic refresh rate and a 2.5 curved Corning Goriila Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10R 5G runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 operating system.
The phone is coupled with 3D Passive Cooling Technology, there is a HyperBoost Gaming Engine and a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer which is touted to offer a smooth gaming performance.
To perform camera duties, OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera. The smartphone packs up to 256GH of UFS 3.1 storage.
OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition model comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The standard model, on the other hand packs a 5,000mAh battery.
