OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition debut in India on September 22: Details

The upcoming smartphone OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will be available in the country via Amazon. The e-tailer has created a microsite of the upcoming phone which reveals some of the key features of the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. As per the webpage, OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It will offer 150watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. For gaming, the phone will feature a HyperBoost Gaming Engine with GPA Frame Stablizer and 720Hz touch sampling rate.