OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue edition launched in India: Check price, specs and more

The OnePlus10R 5G is originally priced at ₹32,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs ₹39,999. Notably, its 12GB RAM with 256GB variant with a 4500mAh battery and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support is priced at ₹37,999. It is only available in the Sierra Black colour.

