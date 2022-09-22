OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue edition launched in India: Check price, specs and more

The OnePlus10R 5G Prime Blue edition comes with a price tag at ₹29,499 along with exclusive discount offers on Amazon. Additionally, customers who purchase the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition through Amazon can avail of a three-month Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost.
OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its OnePlus10R 5G Prime Blue edition in India. This handset was unveiled earlier in only Sierra Black and Forest Green colour options. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED IRIS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX chipset topped with Arm Mali-G610 GPU.
OnePlus10R 5G Prime Blue edition: Price in India
The OnePlus10R 5G is originally priced at ₹32,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs ₹39,999. Notably, its 12GB RAM with 256GB variant with a 4500mAh battery and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support is priced at ₹37,999. It is only available in the Sierra Black colour.
OnePlus10R 5G Prime Blue edition: Specifications and features
The OnePlus10R 5G Prime Blue edition features a 6.7-inch Fluid OLED IRIS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. This smartphone packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 5G handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset topped with Arm Mali-G610 GPU.
For software, the handset runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12. The OnePlus 10R houses a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor- and a 2MP macro lens and a 16MP front facing camera for making video calls and clicking selfies. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.
Notably Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live for the Prime users and to mark the festive season, OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition.