OnePlus 10R gets more affordable in India: Check the new price
OnePlus 10R has 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.7 inch AMOLED display.
Smartphone brand OnePlus has given a price cut to the OnePlus 10R. Originally launched in 2022, the handset comes with a starting price of ₹38,999. After the latest price revision, the handset is now priced at ₹31,999.
Readers must note that this is the second price cut of OnePlus 10R. After the first price drop, the smartphone’s price was revised to ₹34,999 (8GB+128GB, 80W), ₹38,999 (12GB+256GB, 80W) and ₹39,999 (12GB+256GB, 150W).
With the latest price slash, the phone has become cheaper by ₹3,000. Here are the new prices:
₹31,999 (8GB+128GB, 80W)
₹35,999 (12GB+256GB, 80W)
₹36,999 (12GB+256GB, 150W)
The new prices are already reflecting on Amazon India website.
OnePlus 10R is the affordable version of its premium phone OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10R has 120Hz refresh rate on a 6.7 inch AMOLED display. The 10R 5G comes with 150W fast charger (Endurance Edition) for a 4,500mAh battery. There are two other models with 5,000mAh battery supported by an 80W charger inside the box..
OnePlus 10R uses the Sony IMX766 sensor in a 50MP resolution camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus 10R features MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset for computing with up ato 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. OnePlus 10R comes in two RAM/ROM variants.
