OnePlus 10T 5G launches with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor: Check price in India
1 min read.10:09 AM ISTLivemint
OnePlus 10T is the latest 'T' series phone to come after a gap of two years. The new phone offers a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display and 4,800mAh battery. OnePlus 10T is priced at ₹49,999 onwards.
OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in India along with global markets. The smartphone is the first ‘T’ series to come after a gap of two years. OnePlus 8T was the last ‘T’ series phone which was launched in 2020. The new handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and offers 150 watt charging support. Major update coming with the OnePlus 10T is that the company has removed the alert slider from the device.
OnePlus 10T: Price and sale date
OnePlus 10T is offered in three variants. The base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at ₹49,999. Other variants of the phone are 12GB RAM+256GB ROM and 16GB RAM+256GB ROM priced at ₹54,999 and ₹55,999, respectively.
The smartphone has two colour options- Jade Green and Moonstone Black. It is up for pre-orders on the company’s website, while the official sale will begin on August 6.
OnePlus 10T: Specifications
OnePlus new phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080x2,412 pixel resolution. The phone’s screen has low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and is layered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. OnePlus 10T offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, has 10-bit colour depth, and is HDR10+ certified.
Powering the device is Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10T is equipped with triple camera sensors at the back. The camera system comprises a 50MP Sony IMX769 main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with 119.9 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.
At the front, the handset features a 16MP selfie camera having f/2.4 aperture. OnePlus 10T houses a 4,800mAh battery capacity. It offers 150watt fast charging support which is claimed to juice up the phone from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes.
Another feature of the smartphone is next-generation 3D Cooling System with a cryovelocity vapour chamber with 8 dissipation channels. To boost the gaming experience on the phone, OnePlus offers HyperBoost Gaming Engine technology. The smartphone weighs 203 grams and measures 163x75.37x8.75mm.
