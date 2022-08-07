OnePlus 10T is now available for purchase in India. Check price, other details

OnePlus 10T: The smartphone is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at Rs49,999 and Rs54,999 respectively.
The OnePlus 10T, which was unveiled a few days ago and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, is now available for purchase in India. The OnePlus 10T is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at ₹49,999 and Rs54,999 respectively.
The OnePlus 10T runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. It's built around a 6.7" 120Hz FullHD AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication and a punch hole for the 16MP selfie camera.
Around the back, there is a 50MP primary camera, joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.
The OnePlus10T will have a 4,800 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh less than the battery in the 10 Pro but offers quicker charging. The OnePlus 10T will enable 150W charging, which, according to OnePlus, can charge the 4,800 mAh battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W charging in North America and up to 80W in other territories.
The rest of the OnePlus 10T's highlights include 5G connectivity, USB-C, stereo speakers, and NFC. The OnePlus 10T includes a 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and three back cameras (a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera).
Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth, HDR10+
Features
Eye comfort
Image sharpener
Video color enhancer
Screen color mode
Auto brightness
Manual brightness
SCREEN COLOR TEMPERATURE
Bright HDR video mode
Dark Mode
Screen color pro mode
Camera
Main Camera
Sensor: Sony IMX766
Sensor Size: 1/1.56"
Megapixels: 50
Lens Quantity: 6P
Focal Length: 23.6mm equivalent
Autofocus: PDAF
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
Aperture: ƒ/1.8
OIS support
Ultra-Wide Camera
Megapixels: 8
Ultra-wide Angle: 119.9°
Autofocus: Fixed Focus
Pixel Size: 1.12 µm
Aperture: ƒ/2.2
Macro Lens
Megapixels: 2
Effective Shooting Distance: 2~4cm
Flash
LED Flash
Autofocus
Multi Autofocus (All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)
Video
4K@60fps/30fps
1080p@60fps/30fps
720p@60fps/30fps
Slow motion: 1080p@240fps, 720p@480fps
Time-Lapse: 1080p@30fps, 4K@30fps
Video zoom: 4K@60fps/30fps, 1080P@60fps/30fps, 720P@60fps/30fps
Steady Video EIS support
Features
Nightscape, Ultra HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Tilt-Shift mode, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Retouch, Movie Mode, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Raw Plus file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Macro mode
Front Camera
Megapixels: 16
Focal Length: 24mm equivalent
Autofocus: Fixed Focus
Pixel Size: 1.0 µm
Aperture: ƒ/2.4
EIS support
Video
1080P/720P@30fps
Features
Selfie HDR, Face unlock
Performance
Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 12
CPU: Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
GPU: Adreno™ 730
RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5
Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2@LANE
Charge
150W SUPERVOOC
Battery: 4,800 mAh (2S1P 2,400 mAh, non-removable)