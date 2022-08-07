Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OnePlus 10T is now available for purchase in India. Check price, other details

OnePlus 10T is now available for purchase in India. Check price, other details

OnePlus 10T: The smartphone is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at Rs49,999 and Rs54,999 respectively.
06:12 AM IST

  • OnePlus 10T: The smartphone is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at Rs49,999 and Rs54,999 respectively.

The OnePlus 10T, which was unveiled a few days ago and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, is now available for purchase in India. The OnePlus 10T is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at 49,999 and Rs54,999 respectively.

The OnePlus 10T runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. It's built around a 6.7" 120Hz FullHD AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication and a punch hole for the 16MP selfie camera.

Around the back, there is a 50MP primary camera, joined by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

The OnePlus10T will have a 4,800 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh less than the battery in the 10 Pro but offers quicker charging. The OnePlus 10T will enable 150W charging, which, according to OnePlus, can charge the 4,800 mAh battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W charging in North America and up to 80W in other territories.

The rest of the OnePlus 10T's highlights include 5G connectivity, USB-C, stereo speakers, and NFC. The OnePlus 10T includes a 120Hz screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and three back cameras (a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera).

OnePlus 10T: All You need to know

Dimensions

Height: 16.3 cm

Width: 7.54 cm

Thickness: 0.88 cm

Weight: 203.5 g

Parameters

Size: 17.02 centimeters - 6.7" (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Resolution: 2412 X 1080 pixels 394 ppi

Aspect Ratio: 20.1:9

Type: 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED

Touch Response Rate: 360Hz (hardware), 720Hz (software)

Cover Glass: Corning® Gorilla® Glass

Support sRGB, Display P3, 10-bit Color Depth, HDR10+

Features

Eye comfort

Image sharpener

Video color enhancer

Screen color mode

Auto brightness

Manual brightness

SCREEN COLOR TEMPERATURE

Bright HDR video mode

Dark Mode

Screen color pro mode

Camera

Main Camera

Sensor: Sony IMX766

Sensor Size: 1/1.56"

Megapixels: 50

Lens Quantity: 6P

Focal Length: 23.6mm equivalent

Autofocus: PDAF

Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

Aperture: ƒ/1.8

OIS support

Ultra-Wide Camera

Megapixels: 8

Ultra-wide Angle: 119.9°

Autofocus: Fixed Focus

Pixel Size: 1.12 µm

Aperture: ƒ/2.2

Macro Lens

Megapixels: 2

Effective Shooting Distance: 2~4cm

Flash

LED Flash

Autofocus

Multi Autofocus (All pixel omni-directional PDAF+LAF+CAF)

Video

4K@60fps/30fps

1080p@60fps/30fps

720p@60fps/30fps

Slow motion: 1080p@240fps, 720p@480fps

Time-Lapse: 1080p@30fps, 4K@30fps

Video zoom: 4K@60fps/30fps, 1080P@60fps/30fps, 720P@60fps/30fps

Steady Video EIS support

Features

Nightscape, Ultra HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Tilt-Shift mode, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Retouch, Movie Mode, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Raw Plus file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, Macro mode

Front Camera

Megapixels: 16

Focal Length: 24mm equivalent

Autofocus: Fixed Focus

Pixel Size: 1.0 µm

Aperture: ƒ/2.4

EIS support

Video

1080P/720P@30fps

Features

Selfie HDR, Face unlock

Performance

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 12

CPU: Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

GPU: Adreno™ 730

RAM: 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 2@LANE

Charge

150W SUPERVOOC

Battery: 4,800 mAh (2S1P 2,400 mAh, non-removable)

