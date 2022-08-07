OnePlus 10T is now available for purchase in India. Check price, other details

The OnePlus10T will have a 4,800 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh less than the battery in the 10 Pro but offers quicker charging. The OnePlus 10T will enable 150W charging, which, according to OnePlus, can charge the 4,800 mAh battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W charging in North America and up to 80W in other territories.