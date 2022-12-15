OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition in India soon. The company has started teasing the device via its social media platform. “It’s time to unleash the power of Marvel in the palm of your hand with this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition box,It’s a limited-edition box that’s designed to match the greatness of your favourite super heroes," OnePlus said.

OnePlus 10T Marvel special edition will be available exclusively on the OnePlus' Red Cable Club between December 17 to 19. The company has also revealed the in-box items of the upcoming smartphone edition. As per the Shop Disney website, it will have a special edition Iron Man case, Black Panther phone stand and Captain America pop socket along with the phone. The handset will be offered in Moonstone Black colour variant.

The website also reveals the price of OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition. The phone will pack 16GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. It will carry a price tag of ₹58,999. Other variants of the device are also expected.

Specifications of the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition may remain same as the standard OnePlus 10T 5G. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU. It will run on OxygenOS based on the Android 12 operating system.

The handset will be backed by a 4,800mAh battery and will offer 150W SUPERVOOC charging support. It will boast of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with ƒ/1.8 aperture and OIS support. The primary sensor will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera (ƒ/2.2 aperture) and a 2MP macro sensor.

The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the top and will offer HDR10+ support. For selfies, the device will offer a 16MP camera at the front. Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type 2.0, Type-C, WiFi will be some of the connectivity features coming with the device.