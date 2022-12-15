OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to launch soon: Here’s what to expect1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 07:07 PM IST
- OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will be available exclusively on the OnePlus' Red Cable Club between December 17 to 19.
OnePlus has confirmed the launch of OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition in India soon. The company has started teasing the device via its social media platform. “It’s time to unleash the power of Marvel in the palm of your hand with this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition box,It’s a limited-edition box that’s designed to match the greatness of your favourite super heroes," OnePlus said.