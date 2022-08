OnePlus 10T is now official. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. Boasting of up to 150watt charging support, the smartphone is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in under 19 minutes. The handset is the latest addition to the company’s premium offering coming with a starting price of ₹49,999. The device is offered in three RAM variants- 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.

One of the major upgrades coming with the new phone is that the company has dropped alert slider from the OnePlus 10T. The smartphone is the company's latest phone in ‘T’ series launching after a gap of 2 years. OnePlus 8T was the last phone under ‘T’ series.

The new OnePlus 10T phone features same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a spec-by-spec comparison of both premium smartphones offered by OnePlus.

Specifications OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10 Pro Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED LPTO display with 1080x2412 pixel resolution 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LPTO screen with 3216x1440 pixel resolution OS OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Front camera 16MP 32MP Rear camera 50MP+8MP+2MP 48MP+50MP+8MP Battery 4,800mAh 5,000mAh Price ₹ 49,999 onwards ₹ 66,999 onwards

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes in two colour options- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset. The handset runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android and features a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.