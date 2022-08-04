OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Comparing the latest high-end phones

OnePlus 10T comes with the same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Major upgrades with the new phone include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and absence of alert slider.
OnePlus 10T is now official. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. Boasting of up to 150watt charging support, the smartphone is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in under 19 minutes. The handset is the latest addition to the company’s premium offering coming with a starting price of ₹49,999. The device is offered in three RAM variants- 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.
One of the major upgrades coming with the new phone is that the company has dropped alert slider from the OnePlus 10T. The smartphone is the company's latest phone in ‘T’ series launching after a gap of 2 years. OnePlus 8T was the last phone under ‘T’ series.
The new OnePlus 10T phone features same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a spec-by-spec comparison of both premium smartphones offered by OnePlus.
Click on the image to enlarge
Specifications
OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 10 Pro
Display
6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED LPTO display with 1080x2412 pixel resolution
6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LPTO screen with 3216x1440 pixel resolution
OS
OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12
OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM
8GB/12GB/16GB
8GB/12GB
Storage
128GB/256GB
128GB/256GB
Front camera
16MP
32MP
Rear camera
50MP+8MP+2MP
48MP+50MP+8MP
Battery
4,800mAh
5,000mAh
Price
₹49,999 onwards
₹66,999 onwards
OnePlus 10 Pro was launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes in two colour options- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset. The handset runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android and features a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.
