OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Comparing the latest high-end phones

OnePlus 10T is now official. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. Boasting of up to 150watt charging support, the smartphone is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in under 19 minutes. The handset is the latest addition to the company’s premium offering coming with a starting price of ₹49,999. The device is offered in three RAM variants- 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.

