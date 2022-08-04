Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Comparing the latest high-end phones

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Comparing the latest high-end phones

OnePlus 10T is up for pre-order in the country. It will go on sale on August 6, 2022.
1 min read . 01:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • OnePlus 10T comes with the same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Major upgrades with the new phone include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and absence of alert slider.

OnePlus 10T is now official. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. Boasting of up to 150watt charging support, the smartphone is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in under 19 minutes. The handset is the latest addition to the company’s premium offering coming with a starting price of 49,999. The device is offered in three RAM variants- 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.

One of the major upgrades coming with the new phone is that the company has dropped alert slider from the OnePlus 10T. The smartphone is the company's latest phone in ‘T’ series launching after a gap of 2 years. OnePlus 8T was the last phone under ‘T’ series.

The new OnePlus 10T phone features same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a spec-by-spec comparison of both premium smartphones offered by OnePlus.

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched earlier this year in April. 
SpecificationsOnePlus 10TOnePlus 10 Pro
Display6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED LPTO display with 1080x2412 pixel resolution6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LPTO screen with 3216x1440 pixel resolution
OSOxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM8GB/12GB/16GB8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/256GB128GB/256GB
Front camera16MP32MP
Rear camera50MP+8MP+2MP48MP+50MP+8MP
Battery4,800mAh5,000mAh
Price 49,999 onwards 66,999 onwards
OnePlus 10 Pro was launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes in two colour options- Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core chipset. The handset runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android and features a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.

