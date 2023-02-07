OnePlus finally took the wraps off its latest flagship phone - OnePlus 11 5G in India. The smartphone was unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi today. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts of a50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with advanced Hasselblad cameras. Here’s everything you need to know about

OnePlus 11 5G price and availability

OnePlus 11 5G is offered in two models – 8GB + 128GB and 16GB+256GB. The former carries a price tag of ₹56,999, while the latter costs ₹61,999. Pre-bookings for OnePlus 11 5G starts today. Open sale will start on February 14 via Amazon and OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 11 5G pre-order offers

OnePlus 11 5G pre-orders in India start today at 9:00pm. The company has announced ₹2,000 offer for the Red Cable Club members.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.

The handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

On the camera front, OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.

For selfies and video calling, the smartphone gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens. Connectivity features on OnePlus 11 5G are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS and more. For safety, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers as well.