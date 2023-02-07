OnePlus 11 5G debuts in India: Price starts at 56,999

OnePlus finally took the wraps off its latest flagship phone - OnePlus 11 5G in India. The smartphone was unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi today. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts of a50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with advanced Hasselblad cameras. Here’s everything you need to know about

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}