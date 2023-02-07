OnePlus 11 5G debuts in India: Price starts at 56,999

OnePlus 11 5G debuts in India: Price starts at ₹56,9992 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- Pre-bookings for OnePlus 11 5G starts today. Open sale will start on February 14 via Amazon and OnePlus India website.
OnePlus finally took the wraps off its latest flagship phone - OnePlus 11 5G in India. The smartphone was unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi today. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts of a50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with advanced Hasselblad cameras. Here’s everything you need to know about
OnePlus finally took the wraps off its latest flagship phone - OnePlus 11 5G in India. The smartphone was unveiled at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event in New Delhi today. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and boasts of a50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with advanced Hasselblad cameras. Here’s everything you need to know about
OnePlus 11 5G is offered in two models – 8GB + 128GB and 16GB+256GB. The former carries a price tag of ₹56,999, while the latter costs ₹61,999. Pre-bookings for OnePlus 11 5G starts today. Open sale will start on February 14 via Amazon and OnePlus India website.
OnePlus 11 5G is offered in two models – 8GB + 128GB and 16GB+256GB. The former carries a price tag of ₹56,999, while the latter costs ₹61,999. Pre-bookings for OnePlus 11 5G starts today. Open sale will start on February 14 via Amazon and OnePlus India website.
OnePlus 11 5G pre-orders in India start today at 9:00pm. The company has announced ₹2,000 offer for the Red Cable Club members.
OnePlus 11 5G pre-orders in India start today at 9:00pm. The company has announced ₹2,000 offer for the Red Cable Club members.
OnePlus 11 5G specifications
OnePlus 11 5G specifications
OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.
OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.
The handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.
The handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.
On the camera front, OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.
On the camera front, OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.
For selfies and video calling, the smartphone gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens. Connectivity features on OnePlus 11 5G are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS and more. For safety, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers as well.
For selfies and video calling, the smartphone gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens. Connectivity features on OnePlus 11 5G are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS and more. For safety, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers as well.