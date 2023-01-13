OnePlus 11 5G will make its way into the Indian market on February 7. The smartphone has already launched in China. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sports AAC backed Bionic Vibration motor. The India launch event will start at 7:30pm IST on February 7. Here are things you should know ahead of the smartphone launch in India

OnePlus 11 5G availability in India

Online commerce platform Amazon has created a webpage of the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G. Needless to say, the smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon along with the OnePlus online store.

OnePlus 11 5G processor and operating system

OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 operating system with ColorOS 13.0 on top. The smartphone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Adreno 740 GPU. The processor is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options with up to 256GB storage capacity.

OnePlus 11 5G display

OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio along with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with an always on display support and has a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection and offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision formats.

OnePlus 11 5G camera

The smartphone is equipped with the Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device also comes with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens.

OnePlus 11 5G battery

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh dual battery and supports 100W SuperVOOV fast charging. 5G, 4F LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, are some of the connectivity features on OnePlus 11 5G.