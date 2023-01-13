OnePlus 11 5G launch in India on February 7: 5 things to know

OnePlus 11 5G will make its way into the Indian market on February 7. The smartphone has already launched in China. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sports AAC backed Bionic Vibration motor. The India launch event will start at 7:30pm IST on February 7. Here are things you should know ahead of the smartphone launch in India

