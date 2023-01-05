OnePlus 11 5G launched with 100W SuperVOOC Charging: Check price, specs and more

OnePlus, a Chinese technology company, has launched its OnePlus 11 5G in China on Wednesday. The latest smartphone from the OnePlus number series features a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and sports AAC backed Bionic Vibration motor.
OnePlus 11 5G: Price in China
The OnePlus 11 5G is launched in China at a price of CNY 3,999 which is approximately ₹48,000 for the base variant of 12GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Whereas the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs CNY 4,399 which is approximately ₹59,000. The handset is offered in Instant Blue and Endless Black colour options. It can be pre-booked in China and will go on sale starting from January 09.
Interestingly, the Chinese company confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in India on February 07, 2023 during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event.
OnePlus 11 5G: Specifications
This dual SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio along with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It gets an always on display support and comes with a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The smartphone also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection and offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision formats. The latest number series smartphone from OnePlus is powered by the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 128GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and Adreno 740 GPU.
Speaking of cameras, the handset houses the Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup which is headed by the 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device also comes with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor. For video calling, the device gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens.
The OnePlus 11 5G packs a 5,000mAh dual battery and supports 100W SuperVOOV fast charging. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4F LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Beidou and more. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.