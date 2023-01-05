OnePlus 11 5G launched with 100W SuperVOOC Charging: Check price, specs and more

OnePlus 11 5G: Specifications

This dual SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio along with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It gets an always on display support and comes with a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The smartphone also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection and offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision formats. The latest number series smartphone from OnePlus is powered by the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 128GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and Adreno 740 GPU.