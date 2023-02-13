Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
OnePlus 11 5G open sale begins February 14: A complete buying guide

OnePlus 11 5G open sale begins February 14: A complete buying guide

1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Neha Saini
OnePlus 11 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the back

  • OnePlus 11 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and is priced at 56,999 onwards

OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship smartphone – OnePlus 11 5G. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and is priced at 56,999 onwards. Pre orders of the OnePlus 11 5G have already started.

The smartphone’s open sale starts tomorrow i.e. February 14, 2023. It will be available via Amazon and OnePlus India website. If you are planning to buy the all-new OnePlus 11 5G, then here are top things you should know before buying the phone

OnePlus 11 5G camera

OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.

For selfies, it has a 16MP camera at the front with f/2.4 lens.

OnePlus 11 5G processor and OS

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

OnePlus 11 5G battery

The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus 11 5G display

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness.

OnePlus 11 5G price

OnePlus 11 5G is priced at 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model. Another variant packs 16GB + 256GB storage. It is priced at 61,999.

OnePlus 11 5G offer

OnePlus has announced a 2,000 offer for the Red Cable Club members. There is an extra discount of 1,000 for ICICI Bank customers.

