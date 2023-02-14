OnePlus 11 5G set to go on sale today in India: Here’s all you need to know
- The OnePlus 115G will go on sale in India today at 12PM onwards. The base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced ₹56,999 whereas, the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage is available for ₹61,999.
OnePlus 11 5G is already making buzz for its Hasselblad camera sensors and finally the wait is over. The OnePlus 11 5G is set to go on sale in India on Feb 14, 2023 (today). The flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer arrived in India at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus 11R 5G.
