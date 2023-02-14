OnePlus 11 5G set to go on sale today in India: Here’s all you need to know

OnePlus 11 5G is already making buzz for its Hasselblad camera sensors and finally the wait is over. The OnePlus 11 5G is set to go on sale in India on Feb 14, 2023 (today). The flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer arrived in India at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus 11R 5G.

OnePlus 115G: Price and offers in India

The OnePlus 115G will go on sale in India today at 12PM onwards. The base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is priced ₹56,999 whereas, the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage is available for ₹61,999. The handset is available in two colours which are Titan Black and Eterna Green.

Interested customers can purchase the latest offering from the OnePlus online store and registered retail partners. Interestingly, customers can also avail several banks offers and get exchange offers which include ₹1,000 discount on using ICICI Bank credit card or Netbanking.

Moreover, interested customers will also get an additional 100GB of Google One Subscription for a period of six months on buying this device. OnePlus is also offering a six months of Spotify Premium subscription with the handset for free.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.

The handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

On the camera front, OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.

For selfies and video calling, the smartphone gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens. Connectivity features on OnePlus 11 5G are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS and more. For safety, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers as well.