OnePlus 11 5G set to go on sale today in India: Here’s all you need to know

OnePlus 11 5G is already making buzz for its Hasselblad camera sensors and finally the wait is over. The OnePlus 11 5G is set to go on sale in India on Feb 14, 2023 (today). The flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer arrived in India at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus 11R 5G.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}