OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G globally, including India on February 7, 2023. Ahead of the scheduled launch, alleged colour options and storage models of the smartphone have leaked online. As per a report by Pricebaba, OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in Titan Black and Eternal Green colour variants.

The report shares a screenshot of OnePlus India website, showing storage and colour options of the phone. The handset, according to it, will be offered in two RAM models. It will pack 8GB and 16GB of RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB internal storage capacity. Other variants are also expected.

OnePlus 11 5G is already available in China. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio along with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It gets an always on display support and comes with a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The smartphone also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection and offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision formats.

The latest number series smartphone from OnePlus is powered by the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 128GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and Adreno 740 GPU. OnePlus 11 5G handset runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top.

Speaking of cameras, the handset houses the Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup which is headed by the 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device also comes with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor. For video calling, the device gets a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens.

The device packs a 5,000mAh dual battery and supports 100W SuperVOOV fast charging.