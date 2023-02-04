OnePlus 11 5G storage, and color options for India leaked ahead of Feb 7 launch
- OnePlus 11 5G is already available in China. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor.
OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus 11 5G globally, including India on February 7, 2023. Ahead of the scheduled launch, alleged colour options and storage models of the smartphone have leaked online. As per a report by Pricebaba, OnePlus 11 5G will be offered in Titan Black and Eternal Green colour variants.
