OnePlus 11 5G vs OnePlus 11R 5G comparison: Which to choose?

OnePlus launched two new 5G flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G, during the company’s Cloud 11 launch event. While the OnePlus 11 is priced at Rs. 56,999, the OnePlus 11R starts at Rs. 39,999.

Both handsets feature a similar design language and run on Android 13 with the company's OxygenOS 13 interface. The OnePlus 11 boasts a larger 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 Quad-HD+ AMOLED display, while the OnePlus 11R sports a slightly smaller 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 40Hz-120Hz.

Here is a comparison of the pricing and specifications of the flagship OnePlus 11 5G model with the cheaper OnePlus 11R 5G to help you understand which to buy.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India

The OnePlus 11 is available for purchase in India with a starting price of Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant will cost Rs. 61,999.

As for the OnePlus 11R, it is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant, while the 16GB+256GB version will cost Rs. 44,999. Pre-booking for the device has been opened and it will be sold via Amazon, the OnePlus website, and retail stores across India starting on February 28.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R: Specifications and features

The OnePlus 11 boasts a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen, featuring a pixel density of 525ppi. It also offers a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 1,000Hz.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 11R is equipped with a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution of 2772x1240. It offers an adaptive dynamic refresh rate ranging from 40Hz-120Hz, 450ppi, a peak brightness of 1450, and a touch sampling rate similar to that of the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which includes an Adreno 740 GPU. It also boasts up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and the HyperBoost Gaming Engine to enhance the gaming experience.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM.

Both the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R come with a triple rear camera setup, but with different camera specifications. The OnePlus 11 5G features a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch primary Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle Sony IMX581 sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto Sony IMX709 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11R comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Both phones are equipped with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. However, the OnePlus 11 uses a Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture for the front camera.

Speaking of battery backup, both the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus 11 has a physical dimension of 163.1x74.1x8.53mm and weighs 205g, while the OnePlus 11R measures 16.34cm in height, 7.43cm in width, and 0.87cm in thickness, with a weight of 204g. Both devices run on the latest Android 13 operating system with the OxygenOS 13 interface provided by the company.