OnePlus’s next flagship phone – OnePlus 11 is expected to launch next year. The smartphone, according to MySmartPrice, has now appeared on 3C listing website with the model number PHB110. As per the listing, the handset is said to offer 100 watt fast charging. It may come equipped with support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. This is more than OnePlus 10 Pro, but less than the OnePlus 10T.

The 3C listing did not reveal any other features of the phone. But, the rumour mill has been churning news about the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Alleged renders of the OnePlus 11 were shared earlier this month via OnLeaks.

As per the leak, the smartphone may sport a huge camera bump on the rear with the camera sensors and LED flash light placed inside a circle. The Hasselblad logo now reads horizontally and has also moved from the left side of the camera bump to the middle. The images show two colour variants of the phone– Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. But it is likely that the company may bring more colour models of the OnePlus 11 as well.

OnePlus 11 expected features

OnePlus is rumoured to not bring the ‘pro’ model this time. Instead, it may bring a single model – OnePlus 11 with top-end features and specs. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The upcoming device is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.

The new Qualcomm chipset was launched recently. It is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one. It is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.

The upcoming OnePlus is said to feature a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone is tipped to pack triple camera setup on the back. It may offer a 50MP primary rear camera coupled with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 11 may run on Android 13 operating system out of the box. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.