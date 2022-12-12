OnePlus 11 bags 3C certification, may feature 100watt fast charging2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 11:08 PM IST
OnePlus’s next flagship phone – OnePlus 11 is expected to launch next year. The smartphone, according to MySmartPrice, has now appeared on 3C listing website with the model number PHB110. As per the listing, the handset is said to offer 100 watt fast charging. It may come equipped with support for 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. This is more than OnePlus 10 Pro, but less than the OnePlus 10T.