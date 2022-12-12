OnePlus 11 bags 3C certification, may feature 100watt fast charging

As per the leak, the smartphone may sport a huge camera bump on the rear with the camera sensors and LED flash light placed inside a circle. The Hasselblad logo now reads horizontally and has also moved from the left side of the camera bump to the middle. The images show two colour variants of the phone– Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. But it is likely that the company may bring more colour models of the OnePlus 11 as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}