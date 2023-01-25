OnePlus is set to launch its latest number series flagship phone – OnePlus 11 5G in India on February 07. At the launch, the company will also unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro smart TV.

Ahead of the official launch, the alleged price of the upcoming phone has leaked online. As per a report by Pricebaba, the OnePlus 11 5G will be cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro. But it may cost ₹5,000 more than the OnePlus 10T.

The handset, according to the report, will come with a starting price of ₹54,999. Its base model will pack 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The report says that there will be two other variants of the phone that may be priced ₹59,999 and ₹69,999, respectively.

OnePlus 11 5G is already available in China. It is likely to come with similar specifications and features for the global markets including India. Here’s everything we know about it

OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top. It has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio along with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection and offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision formats.

The handset comes powered by octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with 128GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and Adreno 740 GPU. For optics, OnePlus 11 5G will be equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup which is headed by the 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device has a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.

On the front, OnePlus 11 5G features a 16MP sensor at the front with a f/2.4 lens. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh dual battery and supports 100W SuperVOOV fast charging. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4F LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Beidou and more.