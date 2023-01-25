OnePlus 11 could be the ‘cheapest’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone in India: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM IST
- According to the report, OnePlus 11 will come with a starting price of ₹54,999. Its base model will pack 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.
OnePlus is set to launch its latest number series flagship phone – OnePlus 11 5G in India on February 07. At the launch, the company will also unveil the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro smart TV.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×