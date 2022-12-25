OnePlus 11 image appears on TENAA ahead of launch2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 11:06 AM IST
- OnePlus 11 photos have appeared on chinese certification platform TENAA ahead of its launch next month
Ahead of its scheduled launch, OnePlus 11 has passed through Chinese certification website TENAA. Live images of the upcoming smartphone have surfaced on the website. In the leaked photos, one can see a circular camera island on the back. There are three camera sensors and an LED flash inside it. Hasselblad logo is also placed inside the camera island.