OnePlus 11 image appears on TENAA ahead of launch

OnePlus 11 is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. The new Qualcomm chipset was launched last month. It is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one. It is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.

