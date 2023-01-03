OnePlus is set to launch its latest number series – OnePlus 11 in China tomorrow i.e.January 04. The smartphone has been subject to several leaks and rumours with speculated features and renders of the phone making headlines every other day. Here we bring you a brief compilation of all that is expected from the upcoming OnePlus 11 phone.

OnePlus 11 design and display

As per the unofficial renders and leaked images, the smartphone is said to come with a large display with waterdrop notch housing the front camera. The phone may offer a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with 3126x1440 pixel resolution. The display could get Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Major change coming with the design of OnePlus 11 is the circular camera module on the rear placed at the left edge. Its predecessor, OnePlus 10 has a square-boxed camera strip emerging from the left edge and ending at the centre.

OnePlus 11 software features

The smartphone is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The processor may come paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. It’s base model may offer 256GB storage capacity.

OnePlus 11 is likely to run on the company’s own ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 11 camera

The OnePlus 11 smartphone is rumoured to have three camera sensors at the back. The primary camera could be a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. This may be paired with a 48MP wide-angle lens and a 2x portrait sensor. The handset is rumoured to come with camera advancements like 12 percent improved colour and white balance accuracy. The Hasselblad branded cameras on the phone may support RAW photography.

For selfies, the handset may come with a 16MP camera at the front.

OnePlus 11 battery

OnePlus 11 is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to offer 100 watt fast charging support. The company has been teasing a dual port charger with both USB Type A and Type-C ports. It is likely that the company may drop charging adapter from the OnePlus 11’s box.