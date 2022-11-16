OnePlus 11 leaks surface online, likely to use this SoC: All details here

OnePlus, a Chinese technology company, has confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 11 will be powered by the new Qualcomm SoC. The OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as per the company.
OnePlus, a Chinese technology company, has confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 11 will be powered by the new Qualcomm SoC. The OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as per the company.
OnePlus says that the 8 Gen 2 processor brings AI integration across the system. This AI engine is powered by a Qualcomm Hexagon processor which claims to offer faster and more natural language processing with multi-language translation and A0-based camera features.
OnePlus says that the 8 Gen 2 processor brings AI integration across the system. This AI engine is powered by a Qualcomm Hexagon processor which claims to offer faster and more natural language processing with multi-language translation and A0-based camera features.
The new Qualcomm chipset is 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one, says the company. The latest chipset from Snapdragon is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.
The new Qualcomm chipset is 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one, says the company. The latest chipset from Snapdragon is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.
OnePlus 11 is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone is tipped to pack triple camera setup on the back. It may consist of a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.
OnePlus 11 is said to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone is tipped to pack triple camera setup on the back. It may consist of a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.
The upcoming phone is expected to run on Android 13 operating system out of the box. It is tipped to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The chipset may be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to online rumours, the device may house a 5000mAh battery.
The upcoming phone is expected to run on Android 13 operating system out of the box. It is tipped to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The chipset may be coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to online rumours, the device may house a 5000mAh battery.
OnePlus 11 is tipped to come with 100W fast charging support. It may sport a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The handset will be a 5G phone and will offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity features.
OnePlus 11 is tipped to come with 100W fast charging support. It may sport a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The handset will be a 5G phone and will offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity features.
Reportedly, OnePlus is working on the OnePlus 11 series. The upcoming smartphone series is expected to launch in the first half of 2023. As per leakster Max Jambor, the company may not bring the ‘Pro’ model with the OnePlus 11 series. Instead, it may bring standard OnePlus 11 with the pro features. It is expected with the new naming scheme, OnePlus is looking to better streamline its flagship series as a whole.