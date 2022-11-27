OnePlus 11 is expected to launch in the first half of 2023. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone’s expected features and specifications have been doing rounds on the internet. It is likely to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. As per reliable tipster Max Jambor, the device may be offered in a new colour variant. As shared by him on Twitter, the smartphone may come in Matte Black and Glossy Green color finishes. However, there could be other colour options of the device.

To recall, the existing OnePlus 10 Pro is also offered in two colour variants - Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

OnePlus is tipped to bring a single model of OnePlus 11. There will be no Pro model this year. Instead, the company may launch a single OnePlus 11 with ‘Pro’ features. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11 is rumoured to come with Hasselblad camera with three sensors on the back.

The upcoming handset is said to have a 50MP primary camera paired with an 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a telephoto lens. For selfies, OnePlus 11 is rumoured to offer a 32MP camera at the front. The smartphone may offer a punch-hole camera cutout at the front.

The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13 operating system out of the box. It is tipped to be powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The processor may be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

According to rumours, the device may house a 5000mAh battery. OnePlus 11 is tipped to come with 100W fast charging support. It may sport a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The handset will be a 5G phone and may include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options.