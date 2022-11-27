OnePlus 11 may come in these colour options

OnePlus 11 is expected to launch in the first half of 2023. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone’s expected features and specifications have been doing rounds on the internet. It is likely to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. As per reliable tipster Max Jambor, the device may be offered in a new colour variant. As shared by him on Twitter, the smartphone may come in Matte Black and Glossy Green color finishes. However, there could be other colour options of the device.

