OnePlus 11 Pro key specifications leaked online: What to expect

According to the details obtained by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 11 Pro might come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen which will operate at QHD+ resolution. The panel will likely refresh at 120Hz.
Oneplus 11 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones from OnePlus. Earlier, the photos of this smartphone surfaced online and now, the key specifications of the device have leaked on the web. As per the leaks, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand might come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm.
According to the details obtained by 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 11 Pro might come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen which will operate at QHD+ resolution. The panel will likely refresh at 120Hz and the handset will offer a punch hole display design, seen on most of the handsets this year.
This upcoming offering from OnePlus is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. This time around, the company can provide support for 100W wired charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro was introduced with support for 80W fast charging. However, it is being said that this might only be available in European and Asian regions. There is no detail currently on whether this will change for the North American units.
For optics, the brand is expected to house a triple camera system at the back of OnePlus 11 Pro. It can come with a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom. The cameras will likely be backed by Hasselblad for enhanced colour grading and overall performance.
At the front, the device is expected to come with a 16MP camera for selfies. This seems to be a downgrade, considering the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 32MP shooter at the front. The upcoming Pro series handset from OnePlus is expected to come with an alert slider.
Moreover, the device is expected to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and have support for Dolby Atmos. It will feature a USB-C port at the bottom. The leak also suggests that the upcoming flagship handset from the Chinese brand will have support for Bluetooth 5,2 and Wi-Fi 6E. This will be a 5G smartphone. As per the leaks, the flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand might come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm.
