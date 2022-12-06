OnePlus 11 is the company’s forthcoming flagship smartphone series which is expected to debut next year. The handset has been subject to several leaks and rumours. Now, alleged renders of the device have appeared online. OnLeaks has collaborated with GadgetGang to share the leaked images of the OnePlus 11.

To begin with, the alleged OnePlus 11 can be sporting a huge camera bump on the rear with the camera sensors and LED flash light placed inside a circle. The Hasselblad logo now reads horizontally and has also moved from the left side of the camera bump to the middle. Then, there is a glossy finish on the camera bump that eventually integrates with the phone’s body.

The leaked images show OnePlus 11 in two colour variants – Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black. The company may announce more colour models as well.

OnePlus 11 expected specifications

OnePlus 11 is said to come powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. The new Qualcomm chipset is claimed to be 40 percent more power efficient than the ongoing one. The latest chipset from Snapdragon is offered with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology which brings features like new Adreno GPU that claims up to 25 percent better gaming performance and Kryo CPU with up to 40 percent better power efficiency than the ongoing chipset.

The upcoming smartphone is said to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone’s display may offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a punch-hole camera cut at the top. The smartphone is tipped to pack triple camera setup on the back. It may consist of a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus 11 smartphone is expected to run on the Android 13 operating system out of the box. It is tipped to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to house a 5,000mAh battery and may offer 100 watt fast charging support.

OnePlus is said to bring a single model with the series. It may bring the standard OnePlus 11 with flagship features, dropping the ‘Pro’ variant.