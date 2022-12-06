OnePlus 11 renders leak online: Here’s what to expect1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 12:04 PM IST
- OnePlus 11 is said to come powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC.
OnePlus 11 is the company’s forthcoming flagship smartphone series which is expected to debut next year. The handset has been subject to several leaks and rumours. Now, alleged renders of the device have appeared online. OnLeaks has collaborated with GadgetGang to share the leaked images of the OnePlus 11.