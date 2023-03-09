OnePlus 11R 5G : The new ‘Value’ flagship punches above its weight

OnePlus 11R 5G is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone that was launched along with OnePlus 11 in February 2023. The handset boasts of top features like a triple camera system with Image Clarity Engine (ICE) 2.0, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7 inch screen and more. The smartphone is said to be a value deal bringing high-end features within reach for a whole host of people.

Captivating Design

Sports cars and spacecrafts are synonymous with high-performance and sleek, elegant designs. The OnePlus 11R 5G is an ode to this form factor as the smartphone showcases a sleek laser-cut silhouette and a glossy finish to match with it. The phone is truly a multi-tasking device whose goodness extends to its looks. It sports a sleek laser-sculptured curvature that utilizes Laser Direct Image technology to create unique texture and understated shiny finish.

The smartphone with a 0.16 curve at the back can fit perfectly in one’s hands. OnePlus 11R 5G is available in two colour options – Galactic Silver and Sonic Black. The Galactic Silver is inspired by the beauty of interstellar light, flaunts a silver hue with a subtle hint of ice-blue. While the classic Sonic Black comes in a noticeably matte finish and takes its name from the speed of sound, supersonic.

Super Fluid Display

The OnePlus 11R 5G brings a 120Hz Super Fluid Display on a 6.7 inch screen with a resolution of 2772*1240 and a 450 PPI. On the brightness front, it displays a typical 500 nit, with a peak of 1450 nit. This screen support comes with a variety of customisable features such as a HDR 10+, 100% DCI P3, and SGS Low Blue Light Ex Certification, which further enhance the display experience. In a first, OnePlus has introduced ADFR 2.0 tech on a LTPS display in this model, which allows it to consume less power by adjusting the frame rate according to the phone usage.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

OnePlus 11R 5G derives its power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, which offers up to 3.0 GHz peak CPU speed, and translates into a 30 per cent improvement in CPU power efficiency. In addition, the chipset also comes with an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU with 30 per cent improvement in GPU power efficiency, which increases clock speed by up to 10 per cent and supports HDR gaming. A 16 GB RAM and a highly-advanced RAM management system on the OnePlus 11R 5G gives multi-tasking a new meaning. A server-level memory management system allows one to work on the app of their choice minus any distraction from other stuff running on the smartphone.

New Triple Camera System with Image Clarity Engine 2.0

The camera experience on the OnePlus 11R 5G is also an upgrade compared to the earlier models as it comes fitted with a new triple camera system. This camera brings together a 50 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 120-degree Ultra-Wide camera, and a 4 cm Macro Camera which unite to give you photos that are true to life. OnePlus has included OIS technology in the device that allows users to capture more stable photos and videos that are blur free.

The camera is also suited for low-light situations as it automatically adjusts to take photos that are brighter, sharper and clearer. The ultra-wide camera easily captures everything as far as the eye can see so you can fit in more with every frame without unwarranted distortion. The camera system is supported by an upgraded candid snapping algorithm to capture moments faster and process the images at an equally rapid speed. This is made possible by Image Clarity Engine (ICE) 2.0, another first for this model.

5,000 mAh battery powered by 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging

One of the important features of a flagship smartphone is its battery. OnePlus 11R 5G’s battery offers an upgrade as it comes fitted with a powerful 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for hours. It packs 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging feature which the company says takes only 5 minutes 17 seconds to get to 30 per cent battery levels, 10 minutes to get it to 52 per cent battery levels, and 25 minutes to 100 per cent battery levels. In order to achieve a better charging efficiency and improved heat control, the smartphone utilises GaN tech in its charging system. The 5,000 mAh battery also increases the endurance of this smartphone, as compared to the 4,500 mAh battery in the OnePlus 10R.

