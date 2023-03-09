OnePlus 11R 5G : The new ‘Value’ flagship punches above its weight

OnePlus 11R 5G : The new ‘Value’ flagship punches above its weight4 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:30 PM IST
- The OnePlus 11R 5G offers an upgrade on OnePlus’ flagship features. It boasts of a triple camera system with Image Clarity Engine 2.0, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, a 6.7 inch screen with Super Fluid Display, and a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC support.
OnePlus 11R 5G is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone that was launched along with OnePlus 11 in February 2023. The handset boasts of top features like a triple camera system with Image Clarity Engine (ICE) 2.0, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7 inch screen and more. The smartphone is said to be a value deal bringing high-end features within reach for a whole host of people.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×