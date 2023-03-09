OnePlus 11R 5G : The new ‘Value’ flagship punches above its weight

One of the important features of a flagship smartphone is its battery. OnePlus 11R 5G’s battery offers an upgrade as it comes fitted with a powerful 5000 mAh battery that keeps it powered for hours. It packs 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging feature which the company says takes only 5 minutes 17 seconds to get to 30 per cent battery levels, 10 minutes to get it to 52 per cent battery levels, and 25 minutes to 100 per cent battery levels. In order to achieve a better charging efficiency and improved heat control, the smartphone utilises GaN tech in its charging system. The 5,000 mAh battery also increases the endurance of this smartphone, as compared to the 4,500 mAh battery in the OnePlus 10R.