OnePlus is offering a big discount on last year's flagship killer device, the OnePlus 11R, making the device available for less than ₹30,000 on Amazon. At this price, the phone comes powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and also features a 50MP + 8MP camera setup.

OnePlus 11R price cut:

OnePlus 11R was launched last year at a price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone is now available at a price of ₹27,999 for the same variant on Amazon.

Additionally, users can also avail free EMI by making payments using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

OnePlus 11R specifications:

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone was launched in February last year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.

Should you buy OnePlus 11R at ₹ 27,999?

While the OnePlus 11R once offered great value for money, there are now better and more powerful options on the market. For example, the recently launched Poco F6 with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset starts at ₹29,999 in India and also features UFS 4.0 storage instead of the UFS 3.1 storage on the OnePlus 11R.

Similarly, the Realme GT 6T is also a compelling option in this price range, thanks to its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and blazing fast storage.

