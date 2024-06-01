OnePlus 11R gets a massive price cut on Amazon, now available for under ₹30,000. Should you buy?
OnePlus 11R now available for ₹27,999 on Amazon, originally launched at ₹39,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. No-cost EMI option with Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit cards.
OnePlus is offering a big discount on last year's flagship killer device, the OnePlus 11R, making the device available for less than ₹30,000 on Amazon. At this price, the phone comes powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and also features a 50MP + 8MP camera setup.