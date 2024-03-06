OnePlus 11R gets a ₹3,000 price cut in India: Should you buy or opt for OnePlus 12R instead?
OnePlus 11R price slashed in India, with the 8GB RAM variant now at ₹37,999 and the 16GB RAM variant at ₹41,999. The smartphone features Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 50MP primary camera, and 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging.
OnePlus has slashed the price of last year's flagship killer smartphone, the OnePlus 11R, by ₹3,000, making it an even more attractive option under the ₹40,000 price bracket.
