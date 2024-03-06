OnePlus has slashed the price of last year's flagship killer smartphone, the OnePlus 11R, by ₹3,000, making it an even more attractive option under the ₹40,000 price bracket.

The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the OnePlus 11R last year at a price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹44,999 for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 11R price cut in India:

The 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11R has been slashed by ₹2,000 and is now available for a price of ₹37,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB variant has been discounted by ₹3,000 and is now available at a price of ₹41,999.

The premium mid-range smartphone is available on Amazon in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colour options.

OnePlus 11R specifications:

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone was launched in February last year. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels, offering 1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100-watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.

Should you buy the OnePlus 11R at ₹ 37,999?

The OnePlus 11R is still a very powerful smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone also shares the same Sony IMX890 primary sensor as the OnePlus 12R and has a similar design element.

However, the OnePlus 12R comes with numerous upgrades including a bigger battery, better display, IP54 splash-proof protection, a more powerful chipset, while sharing a price difference of just ₹2,000 (for the 8GB version). The recently launched iQOO Neo 9 Pro also has a more powerful chipset and other improvements over the OnePlus 11R, but at a much lower price.

