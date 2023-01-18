OnePlus 11R gets BIS certification, hints at imminent launch2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 05:49 PM IST
- According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus 11R 5G phone with model number OnePlus CPH2487 has been certified by BIS, hinting at its imminent launch.
A report earlier this week said that the production of the OnePlus 11R has started in India. The smartphone is expected to be a toned-down version of the premium OnePlus 11 that is set to make its debut in India in February. Now, the device has been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website along with the Chinese CQC certification website.