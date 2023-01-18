A report earlier this week said that the production of the OnePlus 11R has started in India. The smartphone is expected to be a toned-down version of the premium OnePlus 11 that is set to make its debut in India in February. Now, the device has been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website along with the Chinese CQC certification website.

According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus 11R 5G phone with model number OnePlus CPH2487 has been certified by BIS, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing, however, does not reveal any features of the device.

The report also adds that another OnePlus phone – OnePlus Ace 2 has appeared on CQC certification. It reveals that the smartphone will be equipped with 100 watt fast charging support. OnePlus Ace 2 is said to be the Chinese version of OnePlus 11R 5G. If this is true, we can expect the 11R 5G phone to offer 100 watt fast charging.

OnePlus 11R expected features

OnePlus 11R may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon+ Gen 1 processor with a clock speed of 3GHz (and not 3.2GHz). It may have a model number – CPH2487.

The handset is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,772×1,240 pixel resolution. It may have a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R is said to come in three RAM models – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM. Storage variants of the phone may include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

OnePlus 11R is said to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. To perform camera duties, the smartphone is tipped to come with three camera setup on the back. There could be a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 2MP third sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device may come with a 16MP camera at the front.

The smartphone is expected to come backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer 100 watt fast charging support. Likely features of OnePlus 11R include an alert slider, IR Blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. Leaked live images of the phone confirmed the presence of the Alert Slider as well as the triple rear camera setup and a centred punch-hole display.