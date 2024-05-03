OnePlus 11R to Realme Narzo 70: Top deals on smartphones under ₹30,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale
Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live for all users, providing discounts on top mid-range and budget smartphones, including the OnePlus 11R, Realme Narzo 70, iQOO Z9, Honor X9b and more. Moreover, customers can also take advantage of bank offers, additional discount using exchange bonus and no-cost EMI options.