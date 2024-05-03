Active Stocks
OnePlus 11R to Realme Narzo 70: Top deals on smartphones under ₹30,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon Great Summer Sale offers discounts on top mid-range and budget smartphones like OnePlus 11R, Realme Narzo 70, iQOO Z9, Honor X9b, and more. Customers can avail bank offers, exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels. (oneplus)

Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live for all users, providing discounts on top mid-range and budget smartphones, including the OnePlus 11R, Realme Narzo 70, iQOO Z9, Honor X9b and more. Moreover, customers can also take advantage of bank offers, additional discount using exchange bonus and no-cost EMI options. 

Here are top smartphones you can buy under 30,000 during the Amazon Summer Days sale: 

1) OnePlus 11R 5G: 

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 11R is listed for 30,749 on Amazon, and the price of this device can be further reduced by taking advantage of the 2,000 bank offer. 

2) Realme Narzo 70: 

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Realme Narzo 70 is listed for a price of 15,999 on Amazon but the latest Realme mid-ranger can be bought at a price of 14,999 by taking advantage of the 1,000 coupon discount. 

3) OnePlus Nord CE 4: 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 is currently listed at a price of 24,999 on Amazon but the price can be further reduced by 2,000 by making the payment using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI mode.

4) iQOO Z9: 

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the iQOO Z9 is listed for a price of 19,999, and the smartphone can be bought at an effective price of 17,999 by taking advantage of the bank discounts.  

5) Honor X9b 5G:

Honor's latest mid-range smartphone, the X9b is listed for a price of 21,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and the smartphone can be bought at an effective price of 18,999 by taking advantage of the 3,000 bank offers.

 

Published: 03 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST
