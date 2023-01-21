OnePlus 11R price leaked: This is how much it may cost2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:25 AM IST
- OnePlus 11R 5G phone with model number OnePlus CPH2487 has already been certified by BIS. According to report, its production has also started in the country.
The rumour mill has been buzzing with the expected features of OnePlus 11R. As part of the latest leak, the smartphone’s price has now surfaced online. According to tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles, OnePlus 11R is likely to be offered in two RAM models. The base model may pack 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It may be priced between ₹35,000 to ₹40,000.
