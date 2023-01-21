The rumour mill has been buzzing with the expected features of OnePlus 11R. As part of the latest leak, the smartphone’s price has now surfaced online. According to tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles, OnePlus 11R is likely to be offered in two RAM models. The base model may pack 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It may be priced between ₹35,000 to ₹40,000.

Its other model may offer 16GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity. The smartphone’s model is tipped to have a price range of ₹40,000 to ₹45,000.

According to a previous report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus 11R 5G phone with model number OnePlus CPH2487 has been certified by BIS. The report also said that the smartphone’s production has already begun in the country.

According to reports, OnePlus 11R will be a revamped model of OnePlus Ace 2 that may launch in China soon.If this is true, we can expect the 11R 5G phone to offer 100 watt fast charging.

OnePlus 11R expected features

OnePlus 11R may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon+ Gen 1 processor with a clock speed of 3GHz (and not 3.2GHz). It may have a model number – CPH2487.

The handset is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2,772×1,240 pixel resolution. It may have a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R is said to come in three RAM models – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM. Storage variants of the phone may include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

OnePlus 11R is said to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. To perform camera duties, the smartphone is tipped to come with three camera setup on the back. There could be a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 2MP third sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device may come with a 16MP camera at the front.

The smartphone is expected to come backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It may offer 100 watt fast charging support. Likely features of OnePlus 11R include an alert slider, IR Blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.