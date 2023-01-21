OnePlus 11R price leaked: This is how much it may cost

The rumour mill has been buzzing with the expected features of OnePlus 11R. As part of the latest leak, the smartphone’s price has now surfaced online. According to tipster Mukul Sharma via 91Mobiles, OnePlus 11R is likely to be offered in two RAM models. The base model may pack 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It may be priced between ₹35,000 to ₹40,000.

